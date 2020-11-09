A Carenage man was severely beaten, stripped of his clothes, and tied to a utility pole yesterday morning following allegations that he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy.
The Express was told that police received a report around 8.15 a.m. from an elderly woman from Carenage that her grandchild had been assaulted by a man.
A team of officers from the Western Division responded, and made their way to Upper Abbe Poujade in an area commonly called “Scorpion” where they found a man whom residents identified as the alleged perpetrator of the crime.
He was nude, bloodied and bruised, and tied to a utility pole with pieces of rope and wire.
Officers Williams and Lewis cut the man free and placed him into the trunk of a police vehicle. They then took him to the St James infirmary, where they were told his injuries were so severe he would need further treatment at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
His wounds are not life-threatening and he is expected to be discharged by today, following which an investigation will be launched into the allegations.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, senior officers of the Western Division warned people against taking the law into their own hands.
“While it was good that residents acted promptly and detained the suspect in the absence of the police, it cannot be overlooked that the individual was injured so badly that he needed medical treatment. It is a tricky situation, because we know tempers had flared, and we know that the situation is sensitive as it involved a minor.
However, what would have been the case should this individual have been hit a fatal blow? Now those same residents would have been the subject of a murder investigation. Don’t get me wrong. We are not saying don’t act, but the actions must be reasonable and justifiable to an ordinary man. We will not stand for vigilantism,” a senior officer said.