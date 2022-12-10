Cops warn criminals: Don’t dare come to Port of Spain

“This is not a time for anyone thinking of crime and criminality to enter Port of Spain.”

This was the warning given by Assistant Commissioner of Police Collis Hazel while speaking with the media yesterday following the launch of the Christmas 2022 anti-­crime plan named “Operation Dare”.

The initiative was launched at the Brian Lara Promenade yesterday morning.

In attendance was Snr Supt of the Port of Spain Division, Roger Alexander, as well as Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez, and head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud.