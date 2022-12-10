Cops warn criminals: Don’t dare come to Port of Spain

“This is not a time for anyone thinking of crime and criminality to enter Port of Spain.”
This was the warning given by Assistant Commissioner of Police Collis Hazel while speaking with the media yesterday following the launch of the Christmas 2022 anti-crime plan named “Operation Dare”.
The initiative was launched at the Brian Lara Promenade yesterday morning.
In attendance was Snr Supt of the Port of Spain Division, Roger Alexander, as well as Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez, and head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud.
Speaking with the media following the launch, Hazel said this year’s plan would see officers of the Port of Spain Division maintain a 24/7 level of visibility in the capital city.
“Our aim is to ensure that citizens and visitors alike feel safe and secure, and they can conduct any business they have in peace and comfort when they come into the capital city.
“To do this, we are strategically placed in terms of how we do our patrols at this time, and therefore we give the assurance that this approach, which involves not only the police officers from the Police Service, but our external stakeholders, such as security personnel at the port, at T&TEC, and several security companies who we have all amalgamated with, will ensure a safe Christmas period,” Hazel said.
This amalgamation of security personnel, he added, would ensure that there would be swift responses to any challenges faced during this period, and into the Carnival season.
“As such, I want to tell those with nefarious intent—this is not a time for anyone thinking of crime and criminality to enter Port of Spain. We are talking tough, yes, but we mean what we say. So we are asking those persons—do not, for God’s sake, test the mettle of our fabric,” Hazel warned.
Protecting everyone
Alexander told the media that part of the Port of Spain Division’s crime plan included educating citizens on how to avoid becoming soft targets of crime.
This included having officers speak with Venezuelan nationals.
“You will see vehicles out there speaking to persons in both English and Spanish, informing them to keep safe and how to be safe. So we are counting everyone.
“We didn’t just think of our citizens alone. But also the persons visiting here, legally or what have you. Once you are here, we want you to be safe,” Alexander said.
He noted the Division was taking an almost business-like approach to policing.
“The TTPS right now has to take an almost business-like approach, you know.
“You (citizens) are the customers. You are not being seen as a victim. You are the customer, and to satisfy you we must do what is needed, especially when the customer is always right. Or at least that’s what the saying is.
“But here’s what we’ve done. We’ve taken it a step further—and not only will we want to make sure you’re right, but there must be satisfaction.
“Whether you are right or wrong, you must leave the interaction being satisfied with the police and their efforts and their interactions,” Alexander said.