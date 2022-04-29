Corey closer to finding lost dad

In his quest to find his biological father, whom he was told lives in Trinidad, United States resident Corey Wald has already felt the “Trinbago” love and warmth that he has heard so much about.
The story of Corey’s quest to find his father was published in the Express in the “Someone Knows Something” feature on November 26 last year.
Corey, of New Jersey, has never known his biological father as he was given by his mother to be raised by an adopted father, US resident Robert Wald.
Corey was told by his mother that his father was deported from New York to Trinidad, which was his last known location.
In a WhatsApp call to the Express recently, Corey said he has received dozens of messages from people who have reached out to him, with words of support, encouragement and most importantly, hope, that he will connect with his father.
Corey anticipates visiting the country in a few months when he hopes to immerse himself in the Trinbago culture, taste the delicious dishes he has been told about, and further explore the possibilities of meeting his father face to face.
“Many people who read the article from the Caribbean islands ‘hit’ me up on Facebook. I was contacted by people from mainly Trinidad and Jamaica. I am intuitive so I was able to sort through the weird ones, those who seemed interested in a green card. But it was mainly positive feedback. I contacted people with the Taylor name also, because I said that someone has to know something. But it’s difficult because people use aliases rather than their actual names on profiles,” Corey told the Express.
“People reached out and tried to teach me about Trinidad and Tobago. They shared information and videos about the food, culture, people and places in the country, and told me what it was like to live there. It felt very heart-warming that people were so nice to me. I cannot wait to come over there to see everything for myself,” he added.
“I would like to try roti. I had roti over here but I know it will not be as good as it is in Trinidad,” Corey commented with a laugh.
“The impression I got is that Caribbean people seem more loyal, and together, and very different from American people. Several people messaged words of encouragement, to be hopeful and keep the faith that I would find my father. The support and positive feedback meant so much to me because these people from so far away are supportive and pushing me forward, and I will not give up even though some days I wonder ‘what am I doing?’,” he said.
Strange coincidence
One of the people that Wald has reached out to via Facebook is Necole Taylor, whose adopted father’s name is Lawrence Taylor.
In a strange coincidence, the story of her life bears many similarities to Corey’s.
Just like Corey was given to Robert Wald to be raised, Necole was given by her mother to Lawrence Taylor to raise and was adopted by him.
Necole reached out to the Express last week and spoke of her correspondence with Corey and what it has meant to her and her father.
On her birthday on April 2 this year, Necole clicked open a message on her Facebook profile from Corey.
She initially thought it was a spam message, but then clicked on his profile picture and to her, there was a resemblance between her dad and Corey, and even with her father’s mother.
“I responded to him, and he wrote back to me with the link for the Express newspaper article. That was how I got to know his story was legit and things took off from there. Reading his story was strange and identifiable for so many reasons, but mainly because my dad had told me that he knows he has a long, lost son and he asked me to help look for him and that I too was given by my mother to another person to be cared for,” Necole told the Express in a WhatsApp call from her home in Georgia, USA.
Hopeful search
Corey has since linked up with Necole’s dad through social media, and they have had a conversation.
Corey said that some details and timelines with Necole’s dad match, some are unclear, while some do not match at all.
One of those unclear details was that Corey was told that his father was from the island of Jamaica.
Necole said that her dad lived in Jamaica, in Queens, New York.
Corey and Necole’s dad have since decided to do a DNA test to find out if they are a biological match or not.
She said her dad was shocked and excited after speaking to Corey but they are both careful not to allow their expectations to overcome them.
“Both my dad and Corey have to feel protected and safe no matter the result. They have both gone through so much in their lives and they know that finding the person they are looking for is like searching for a needle in a haystack,” said Necole.
Necole, who is employed as a master life coach, said she will continue to support Corey in the quest for his father.
“I am 20 years older than he is, but Corey and I have lived parallel lives. Even if this is not the Lawrence Taylor he has been looking for, I will not stop helping him find the Lawrence Taylor that he needs to find. As a master life coach, I help people realise that they can accept the experiences that they are struggling through, and take those experiences, see them differently and extract from what was good rather than focus on the bad,” she said.
Necole believes it was no coincidence that Corey’s and her paths crossed and that she has already been enriched by meeting him and getting to know him.
Corey told Express that after speaking with Necole’s dad he saw him as a “nice and humble person”.
“He told me that the name he got for his son is Emmanuel. There are a lot of similarities in his time in America, but a lot of gaps as well. I hope that my father has a heart similar to his. Connecting with Necole has also been very good because she and I share a similar life journey. I already feel like I am not alone, close to them, whether the DNA test says we are blood relation or not”, he said.
“I know the word will continue to get out there about my search and I feel very hopeful,” said Corey.
—Anyone with information that could assist Corey can contact susan.mohammed@trinidadexpress.com