There have been more than 3,300 COVID-19 deaths worldwide and close to 98,000 cases confirmed in at least 81 countries.
The Ministry of Health reiterated yesterday that there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
To date, the ministry has sent 26 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and all have returned negative.
The ministry has advised against spreading incorrect information that would create panic.
The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) also criticised the spread of “fake news” relating to COVID-19 after social media reports claimed there had been three deaths related to the virus in Trinidad.
In a statement, the NWRHA denied these claims and stressed that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in T&T.
The authority urged the public to desist from sharing and spreading false information and to instead seek information and updates from reputable sources such as the Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Wednesday there is no need to panic as the State is prepared in the event COVID-19 reaches T&T’s shores.
Deyalsingh said the ministry has a more than sufficient stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and has equipped several ambulances with containment units for the transporting of suspected cases.
Life and death
Meanwhile, environmental activist Gary Aboud is calling for a national consultation to discuss the impact of COVID-19.
This, as he says the country has been “left in the dark to panic”.
Aboud said yesterday while the Government has addressed the threat to public health, it has not addressed the effects the virus may have on other sectors of society.
“Other than the daily text messages informing citizens how to protect themselves from the coronavirus, or PM Rowley lamenting on the potential economic impact due to our already high import bill, we have not heard from our leaders any socio-economic emergency response plan,” Aboud said.
“What are the mitigation measures being implemented to minimise the impact on our workers, our mortgage and loan debtors, our small vulnerable businesses, our taxi-drivers ... what exactly is the national plan?
Aboud said public health is not the only factor that is being threatened.
“For instance, if our citizens contract the virus, there may be the need for a shutdown of schools or even entire towns, as seen in other infected countries.
“Goods, leisure and service supply businesses will be crippled as well save an except for those supplying items of necessity such as gas, food, medicines and cleaning agents. All other businesses will more than likely suffer the consequence of almost zero patronage. Therefore, should we not also consider for discussion on how to minimise the impact of impending national threat so we could have a synchronized response?”
Aboud said a national consultation must be held and steps taken to protect citizens.
He said in the event of a national shutdown due to COVID-19 employers must be commanded to pay their workers at least 50 per cent of their full salary, banks must suspend interest and mortgage payments, landlords must extend their rent due dates and a national fund be established to aid citizens.
“This is like a great war of life and death that we are entering,” he stated.