Corporation workers want answers

Several peeved Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) employees are demanding that chairman Gowrie Roopnarine clarify his public statement that taxpayers’ money was not spent on Princes Town Day celebrations, when invoices show otherwise.
They also want him to explain why his sister-in-law was given a catering contract for the event.
Recorded by a TV station
On January 19, declared Princes Town Day, Roopnarine was recorded by a TV station at the event, publicly saying, “I want the public to know today not a single cent for refreshments or anything for this event today came from taxpayers of the Government of the day. Not a single dollar, but we made it happen.”
However, several invoices obtained by the Sunday Express show otherwise—that funds did, in fact, come from the Chairman’s Fund Account, which is considered a public funds account.
Fund approved by Ministry of Finance
During a statutory meeting on January 5, Roopnarine said $20,000 had been set aside for the Princes Town Day celebrations.
At least three corporations have explained that the Chairman’s Fund is a statutory fund approved by the Ministry of Finance, according to Act No 21 of 1990—Section 110.
“While how the funds are used may be at the chairman’s discretion, the council also decides how these funds are used and they are actually considered public funds from taxpayers, which also come into the Chairman’s Fund in the form of donations from the promenade or revenue collected from cemetery plots and market and vending, as well as the cesspool services we provide, etc,” said one official.
Another said: “It’s rather disconcerting to hear the remarks made by Mr Roopnarine to claim that taxpayers’ monies were not used, when in fact they were!”
When the Sunday Express first contacted Roopnarine via phone last Tuesday, he said he was satisfied that no taxpayers’ funds were used for the event.
However, he contacted the Sunday Express again a few minutes later to concede: “I think my interpretation of the Chairman’s Fund could have been wrong and I genuinely think so.”
While Roopnarine acknowledged the monies used for the event were public funds, he added, “I am surprised that persons within the corporation would have raised these concerns because as far as I know, most of them supported this venture fully.”
The invoices
According to the invoices, $3,937.50 was spent on keychains (350 at $10 each, plus VAT) to be given to individuals who contributed to the development of the Princes Town region, while Roopnarine’s sister-in-law, Pamela Kowlessar, was paid $8,750 for providing 350 rotis (300 chicken and 50 vegetarian, at $25 each) for the event.
The T&T Red Cross Society was paid $2,000 for the provision of an ambulance from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There was also an additional cost for the purchase of a flag and other items.
When queried about his sister-in-law’s selection as a caterer, Roopnarine stated, “Even before I was chairman of this corporation, she had been providing food for various functions at this corporation. She’s been doing catering for the corporation for at least ten years.”
However, two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said they had only been aware of Kowlessar’s name in the last two years.
Roopnarine also stated that the majority of keychains were given out by his administrative staff on the day of the event to the people who have contributed to the development of Princes Town, while he also distributed a few.
‘Used own money to buy more rotis’
He contended that he even had to dip into his own pocket to purchase additional food for the event.
“Imagine I had to send my driver to get additional roti, and I spent from my own pocket $4,000—but no one will talk about that,” he said.
Only recently an employee of the PTRC was charged with larceny of material at the corporation.
Police sources also confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into discrepancies in the hamper-distribution drive during the Covid-19 period at the PTRC.
There is also parallel police investigation into an alleged illegal mining operation that is possibly connected to the PTRC, police said.