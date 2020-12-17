Corporations facing $$ woes for truck-borne water in rural areas...

A money issue at regional corporations is adding to people’s problems to get water.
Acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Raymond Seepaul says municipal corporations, particularly in rural areas, are facing a funding challenge to provide communities without water with a truck-borne supply.
The ministry provides oversight for the 14 corporations.
Seepaul said according to a survey conducted by the ministry, among all 14 municipal corporations the total average of truck-borne water supplies on a daily basis amounted to 63,800 gallons.
“What we would have been informed about is the actual supply needed by these municipal corporations was more in tune of 25.5 million gallons. This would be an annual supply. So this is basically the reality that exists. We are also looking at an overall number of households in the vicinity of 5,000,” Seepaul said.
He said in the survey, corporations were asked to put a dollar value to the water required to adequately supply their areas.
“We were told it would cost somewhere in the vicinity of $11.6 million to do that. This is something that has to be addressed by the agencies responsible for disbursing funding to the corporations,” Seepaul said.
He was speaking at yesterday’s virtual Joint Select Committee meeting on Land and Physical Infrastructure, which continued its enquiry into the measures for ensuring water security in Trinidad and Tobago.
Seepaul noted there was effective and reliable co-ordination between corporations and water provider WASA, in terms of corporation trucks accessing water from pumping stations and fire hydrants.
“As I would have indicated before, the real challenge is where these corporations are responsible for providing water for those communities in need, particularly in the dry season, and where they are unable to fulfil the requirements to provide the required service...,” he said.
“The issue of co-ordination, we at the ministry do not see it as a major challenge with WASA in making water available for the truck-borne exercise,” Seepaul said.
Why funding issues for water?
This statement did not sit well with Opposition Senator Anil Roberts, who questioned how Seepaul could say the relationship between WASA and corporations was great when citizens in rural communities were still “suffering for water”.
“Why are there funding issues for water, which is so critical? And if there are funding issues and people are not getting water, how can you state that there appears to be no problem between the Ministry of Rural Development and WASA?” he asked.
Seepaul said the relationship between corporations and WASA was a different issue to the quantum of water that is required.
Still not satisfied with Seepaul’s response, Roberts went on: “You noted funding issues. I am happy that you have access, but if you don’t have sufficient trucks to provide water to people and WASA is not providing it in the taps... the dry season is beginning in the next two weeks and we are going to be suffering the citizens again,” he noted.
“You are saying the paltry sum of $11.6 million is what is humbugging an entire 270,000 people in rural communities from getting water. Have you written to the relevant ministries... the Minister of Finance? What have you done to ensure this little $11.6 million, less than what we are renting buildings for in town, is made available to you to provide water to our people?
“I know if we sit back and do nothing, people are going to suffer again.”
Seepaul said the corporations would have included the requests on their draft estimates.
Responding to questions from Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein, he said according to information received from corporations earlier this year, there were 23 water tenders for all 14 corporations.
Hosein pointed out this would explain why there was a large deficiency in terms of providing a truck-borne water supply to communities.
“I could tell you that in my constituency alone, we have a lot of problems for water supply in San Juan, and it is very difficult to get a truck-borne supply of water,” Hosein said.