Corporations get $1m each to boost supply

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has granted approval to allow corporations to use up $1 million each to help people who have water problems.
The 14 corporations will be able to access up to $1 million from their unspent balances to “combat water challenges faced by various communities across the island”, the ministry said in a statement yesterday.
The approval to use the funds is in accordance with Section 112(2) of the Municipal Corporation Act, Ch 25:04, it added.
The ministry said Hosein hosted a virtual meeting on Monday with permanent secretary Desdra Bascombe, deputy permanent secretary Raymond Seepaul, all mayors and other officials to discuss the use of the money to provide “critical service upgrades and repairs to water tenders and water trucking” to assist with the provision of water for customers.
Hosein said in the ministry’s statement that with the approval of up to $1 million each, the corporations will be better able to “help those in their regions, boroughs and cities”.
“Water is critical. Each citizen needs to have access to potable water, not just at Christmas time, but all year round. We must also remember that we are in the midst of a global pandemic and having clean water is of paramount importance to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” Hosein stated.
JSC meeting
Last Thursday, Seepaul said municipal corporations, particularly in rural areas, were facing a funding challenge to provide communities without water with a truck-borne supply.
He was speaking at a virtual Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting on Land and Physical Infrastructure, which continued its enquiry into the measures for ensuring water security in Trinidad and Tobago.
Seepaul said, according to a survey conducted by the ministry, among all 14 municipal corporations the total average of truck-borne water supplies on a daily basis amounted to 63,800 gallons.
“What we would have been informed about is the actual supply needed by these municipal corporations was more in tune of 25.5 million gallons. This would be an annual supply. So this is basically the reality that exists. We are also looking at an overall number of households in the vicinity of 5,000,” Seepaul said.
He said in the survey, corporations were asked to put a dollar value to the water required to adequately supply their areas.
“We were told it would cost somewhere in the vicinity of $11.6 million to do that. This is something that has to be addressed by the agencies responsible for disbursing funding to the corporations,” Seepaul said.