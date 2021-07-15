Councillor charged with misbehaviour in public office

Anil Maharaj

The chairman of the finance committee at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation has been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

Anil Maharaj, who is also the United National Congress councillor for Cumuto/Tamana, was arrested on Thursday afternoon by a team of officers from the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

The arrest followed a meeting between officers of the ACIB and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC, who gave advice to charge Maharaj with one count of misbehaviour in public office.

The police officers investigated a report that between January 1 and June 30, Maharaj allegedly demanded the sum of $15,000 from a contractor at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

He will appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Friday.

