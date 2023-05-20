COUNCILLORS IN LIMBO

COUNCIL meetings and the procurement of some services to burgesses have been suspended at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on legal advice.
The move follows Thursday’s Privy Council ruling that the extension of the term of office of councillors and aldermen, as contained in the Local Government Amendment Act, 2022, did not apply for the current councillors and aldermen, whose term of office, under the previous Act, had been three years. It means that the term of office of the incumbents ought to have expired on March 1, 2023.
Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy told the Express yesterday that legal advice coming from within the corporation has been that the council suspend meetings until further notice or constitutional guidance as the council is technically now outside of its elected period.
In a telephone interview, Sammy said, based on the Privy Council judgment, the councils are now “technically on the outside”.
He said while the council can autonomously handle some expenses, this may impact the dispensation of some services and some in-house activities, including Indian Arrival Day functions this month.
Sammy expressed concern over the ability of some corporations to deliver services, stating that it was difficult to tell when the local government election would be held.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had announced that the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) nominations for the local government election opened on May 4, 2023 while Opposition United National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been inviting nominees since last March and this week called for the election date to be declared.
Please clear the air
Sammy said there were expectations among the citizenry as to the delivery of services from corporations and that the corporation has been unable to get the relevant information from the central government, up to yesterday.
“We don’t know if we exist as a council,” Sammy said.
“Based on what the Privy Council is saying, we should have been outside since March (2023),” Sammy added.
He said some were asking “what is our legal position” and there have also been questions over decisions taken from March.
Sammy said for larger events and services “we can’t do anything” and while this is also related to the procurement process, this is also related to the corporation’s ability to receive funds.
“No one has said ‘you are officially to continue to work’,” he said.
Sammy said the Penal/Debe Corporation’s Indian Arrival Day celebrations have been affected, stating “we have the money but we couldn’t buy, because there is no council in place to approve the expenditure”.
Sammy said although the expenses were small enough that they could be handled by the council, the procurement process still had to be followed.
“The councils are in limbo. We are in a very grey area,” Sammy said.
The chairman said he hoped that Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi “or any minister or anybody of stature can unravel it for us in very concrete terms. That is to say, say what you can do and say what you cannot do. That is required”.
Fresh mandate
In a statement yesterday, the Couva/Tabaquite Regional Corporation stated that “the Privy Council’s ruling that Government’s extension of the current term of local government representatives was unlawful, represents a victory for the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
“The PNM government’s attempt to bypass the electorate and extend the term of existing councillors by one year was undemocratic and unpatriotic,” said the corporation, which is chaired by Henry Awong.
It said “local government involves addressing the everyday needs of the people and local government councillors are elected by the people to do such”. The corporation said this ruling empowers the people to give a fresh mandate to local government practitioners and justifies the position taken by the UNC and Persad-Bissessar, that the election should not have been postponed.
And in a letter to Al-Rawi yesterday, councillor for Avocat/San Francique North, Doodnath Mayrhoo, has sought guidance and said, based on the Privy Council judgment, he was not sure whether he can legally represent his burgesses for which he was elected.
Mayrhoo said the Government has “not given a clear directive whether councillors and aldermen should continue to represent their electoral districts and various councils”.
“I await your response in this matter urgently,” Mayrhoo’s letter stated.
