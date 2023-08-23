Councillors sworn in for Chaguanas corporation

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed and the new team of councillors at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation have pledged to continue working to serve the people and tackling the pressing issues that plague their communities.
A ceremony was held at the corporation in Chaguanas with the Borough’s chief executive officer (CEO), Diane Lakhan, presiding over the swearing-in of the eight elected councillors.
Seven UNC councillors were sworn in, and one lone People’s National Movement (PNM) councillor. It was the same composition in terms of numbers that existed from the 2019 local government election results.
However, from the UNC team, only Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed and councillors Adrian Ali and Richard Sukhdeo returned.
Mohammed told the Express that tomorrow the Mayor’s seat will be declared vacant, which he will fill again.
The selection of aldermen will also take place tomorrow. The PNM will have two representatives on the Council—one councillor and one alderman; while the UNC will have three aldermen.
Mohammed said over the next four years the new council, which comprises many new faces, is seeking to get “innovative”, adding that crime and traffic are the two major issues affecting Chaguanas.
Mohammed said the Works Ministry is responsible for traffic management, and he has been advocating for the flyovers at Brentwood and Soogrim Road and he hopes these can be delivered.
Returning councillor for Cunupia Richard Sookdeo said he hopes there will be resources in order to provide for the communities.
“I do hope that the Central Government releases the necessary funds to be able to do the work on the ground for the people,” he said.
Lone PNM councillor for Edinburgh/Longdenville South Stacey Murphy told the Express that this was not her first time in the borough, as she served previously as an alderman.
“We work as a family in the borough so I am hoping in the next few years some of the things that people ask for—the roads, the drains, the lights—that they can be delivered through the borough.
“I am looking forward to delivering what the people have asked me for on the walks, which also include addressing the concern of the youth and employment,” she said.
Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillors:
1. Charlieville — Faaiq Mohammed (Chaguanas Mayor)
2. Cunupia — Richard Sukhdeo
3. Edinburgh/Longdenville South — Stacey Murphy (PNM)
4. Enterprise North/Esmeralda — Justin Lee Stewart
5. Enterprise South/Longdenville North — Brenda John
6. Felicity/Endeavour — Sundar Jokoo
7. Montrose — Melissa Jadoonanan
8. Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah — Adrian Ali