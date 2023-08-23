Councillors sworn in for Chaguanas corporation

Sundar Jokoo

Tackling pressing issues: From left, Sundar Jokoo, councillor Felicity/Endeavour; Justin Lee Stewart, councillor Enterprise North/Esmeralda; Brenda John, councillor Enterprise South/Longdenville North; Melissa Jadoonanan, councillor Montrose; Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, councillor Charlieville; CEO Chaguanas Borough Corporation Dianne Lakhan; Stacey Murphy, councillor Edinburgh/Longdenville South; Adrian Ali, councillor Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah Road; and Richard Sukhdeo, councillor Cunupia, after the swearing-in of councillors yesterday at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed and the new team of councillors at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation have pledged to continue working to serve the people and tackling the pressing issues that plague their communities.

A ceremony was held at the corporation in Chaguanas with the Borough’s chief executive officer (CEO), Diane Lakhan, presiding over the swearing-in of the eight elected councillors.

Seven UNC councillors were sworn in, and one lone People’s National Movement (PNM) councillor. It was the same composition in terms of numbers that existed from the 2019 local government election results.

However, from the UNC team, only Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed and councillors Adrian Ali and Richard Sukhdeo returned.

Mohammed told the Express that tomorrow the Mayor’s seat will be declared vacant, which he will fill again.

The selection of aldermen will also take place tomorrow. The PNM will have two representatives on the Council—one councillor and one alderman; while the UNC will have three aldermen.

Mohammed said over the next four years the new council, which comprises many new faces, is seeking to get “innovative”, adding that crime and traffic are the two major issues affecting Chaguanas.

Mohammed said the Works Ministry is responsible for traffic management, and he has been advocating for the flyovers at Brentwood and Soogrim Road and he hopes these can be delivered.

Returning councillor for Cunupia Richard Sookdeo said he hopes there will be resources in order to provide for the communities.

“I do hope that the Central Government releases the necessary funds to be able to do the work on the ground for the people,” he said.

Lone PNM councillor for Edin­burgh/Longdenville South Stacey Murphy told the Express that this was not her first time in the borough, as she served previously as an alderman.

“We work as a family in the borough so I am hoping in the next few years some of the things that people ask for—the roads, the drains, the lights—that they can be delivered through the borough.

“I am looking forward to delivering what the people have asked me for on the walks, which also include addressing the concern of the youth and employment,” she said.

Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillors:

1. Charlieville — Faaiq Mohammed (Chaguanas Mayor)

2. Cunupia — Richard Sukhdeo

3. Edinburgh/Longdenville South — Stacey Murphy (PNM)

4. Enterprise North/Esmeralda — Justin Lee Stewart

5. Enterprise South/Longdenville North — Brenda John

6. Felicity/Endeavour — Sundar Jokoo

7. Montrose — Melissa Jadoonanan

8. Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah — Adrian Ali

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC councillor mum on claims

UNC councillor mum on claims

NEWLY elected Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillor Adrian Ali yesterday refused comments on allegations that he had threatened and harassed a couple and that he drew his licensed weapon at the woman at her workplace in Central Trinidad.

Family forks out thousands to get home

Family forks out thousands to get home

In a desperate attempt to get their elderly relative back home to the United States to replenish his cancer medication, a family of five, who had been stranded in Trinidad since Sunday due to Caribbean Airlines’ flight disruptions, was forced to fork out US$3,700 to book their own flight home.

The family was expected to leave Trinidad at 12.30 a.m. this morning on a United Airlines flight.

East coast water woes

East coast water woes

Residents blocked Ortoire Village roads with burning debris before daybreak yesterday, in protest of what they say has been a five-week gap in water supply that continues to affect hundreds in the area.

Frustrated villagers took to the streets, lighting tyres from as early as 5 a.m. to highlight their plight. The blockage caused moderate traffic coming out of the region but was quickly cleared by police and the Fire Service around 6 a.m.

Councillors sworn in for Chaguanas corporation

Councillors sworn in for Chaguanas corporation

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed and the new team of councillors at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation have pledged to continue working to serve the people and tackling the pressing issues that plague their communities.

A ceremony was held at the corporation in Chaguanas with the Borough’s chief executive officer (CEO), Diane Lakhan, presiding over the swearing-in of the eight elected councillors.

UNC GOES TO COURT

UNC GOES TO COURT

The United National Congress yesterday filed an election petition in the High Court to determine whether its candidate, Nicole Gopaul, should have been validly elected and returned for the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk in the August 14 local government election.

The petition, accompanied by several affidavits and a bundle of letters from the UNC and Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), were presented by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran on behalf of his client, Denicia Natalia Gopaul-Jones, a voter from the district.

Recommended for you