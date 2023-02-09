Counselling has been offered to all those involved in a recent incident in which a traffic warden was allegedly assaulted by a police officer in downtown Port of Spain.
This was confirmed by Chief Traffic Warden Neville Sankar.
Sankar and a team of his officers met with Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo and Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon on Tuesday afternoon at the Solomon McLeod Lecture Theatre, Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
In a press release issued yesterday detailing the meeting, authorised by acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, Samaroo explained the importance of traffic wardens to the country.
“The role of the traffic wardens is very important to the overall security of the public, and this hard work and dedicated service will continue to be recognised by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), as they continue to play a critical part in crime reduction,” Samaroo said.
Simon, in his contribution, also recalled the mutually beneficial and productive relationship both organisations shared, while he was the commander of the Central Division.
He added that he was “aware of the impact traffic Wardens made in traffic management in the Central Division.”
While Simon did not comment on the incident itself, as it is before the courts, he addressed the emotional impact the incident had on all uniformed officers.
He said it was important for the traffic wardens to know that they are still respected and that one incident is not a true reflection of the existing relationship between the two organisations.
“The TTPS and traffic wardens have a harmonious relationship despite the incident and that going forward we will continue to build our relationship,” Simon said.
Samaroo said that, given the importance of the relationship between both parties, he asked those present for ideas about what could be done to improve it.
The traffic wardens, who hailed from different regions across the country, gave several suggestions including using alternative communication channels, such as WhatsApp chat groups to share information, the use of drone technology already in use by police to help traffic wardens, sharing of contact information with regional TTPS Command Centres.
The traffic wardens also shared that lessons should be learned from the incident, as people should be trained in the areas of emotional intelligence, anger management, and de-escalation of situations, to prevent and minimise the risk of unwanted public incidents.
According to the release, the traffic wardens said the alleged isolated incident would not affect the continued “professional and harmonious relationship” both police officers and wardens share.
Last Friday, PC Nicholson George was charged in connection with the incident in which he allegedly assaulted a traffic warden on January 30 in Port of Spain.