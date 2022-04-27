Country Club sold to US Embassy

Has Trinidad Country Club been sold to the United States Embassy?
The Express reached out to the US Embassy following reports that it had been, and we were told a news release would be issued today on the matter.
The Country Club, in Maraval, which had been steeped in race issues in the past, has been known over the years for hosting upscale parties, weddings, tea parties, corporate functions, Carnival band launches, and wine-and-cheese events.
The owner Joseph Fernandes’ wine and exotic cheese business was also located on the property.
There has been talk for several years that Fernandes had been trying to sell the 12 acres of prime property.
Sources told the Express yesterday that representatives from the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago visited the site, accompanied by officials from the US Embassy, in 2021, as the site is on the Heritage Asset Inventory, which is the official list of Trinidad and Tobago’s historic sites, and is worthy of notation and preservation.
The Express tried contacting Fernandes several times yesterday to confirm if the US Embassy has indeed purchased the Country Club, but was unsuccessful.
However, tennis players who use the courts at the club said they received a letter from the club stating they will have to vacate by the end of the month, but no reason was given as to why.
In 1953, Trinidad Country Club was acquired by rum magnate JB Fernandes and continued to be used as an exclusive getaway. The exclusivity of the club came under heavy criticism from the 1950s by Dr Eric Williams and others who sought to expose inequities in the country when campaigning for Independence.
This criticism persisted into the 21st century, although there seemed to be an attempt by management to change the negative image of the club by hosting a wider range of events.
The club shot into the limelight again in 2015 when the United National Congress (UNC) wanted to host a political meeting on the premises, which came under greater scrutiny by various sectors of society, and it was cancelled.
The sentiment was the club discriminated against non-white natives of this country over many decades and it should not be forgotten.