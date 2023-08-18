Country in state of near-panic, says Aboud

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) led by Gregory Aboud says this country is in a state of near-panic.
In a media release issued yesterday, the association said it had been “inundated” with communications from the business community and the public “in tones of near panic” regarding the acceleration in violence and uncontrolled lawlessness currently being visited on Trinidad and Tobago.
“This state of near panic is a direct result, in our view, of a sense of hopelessness that has been growing consistently. The constant, stark images of persons dead and dying are overpowering our natural buoyancy and creating a demoralised population of citizens living in greater and greater distress.
“In contrast, criminals are living in an encouraging landscape of zero consequence.
“The overall result of hopelessness and potential panic is destroying community life, visiting pain and suffering on the families and friends of victims and permeating the national economy by not only stagnating investment decisions but also by destroying consumer confidence.
“There is little or no job creation and existing jobs are at risk by shrinking levels of confidence,” the release stated.
It noted that every sector of the national economy was under strain as a result, and there was growing concern that Trinidad and Tobago is passing the point of no return.
“The porous borders which are being talked about so often and in which fingers are being pointed have seen no improvement in the passage of guns because no courage exists to discuss the real heart of that danger.
“This country is filled with administrative aptitude in many categories of the private sector—those capable of managerial analysis and problem solving have been kept outside of strategic decision making in crucial matters for every wrong reason,” the release added.
The association called for changes to be made to the management approach of law an order, border protection and a “return to basic parameters of public safety” in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We stand ready to join with the many business leaders who are devoting hundreds of hours of their time to many other issues in the interest of building a better Trinidad and Tobago.
“Silence and withdrawal is not an option—collaboration will assist to restore some sense of hope and quell the rising tide of panic,” the release stated.