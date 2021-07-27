Couple found dead

POLICE responded yesterday evening to what they suspected was a murder-suicide at New Grant.
Michael Deonarine and wife Crystal Jagroop, both 25, who were in a relationship for just over a year, were found dead in a bedroom at their home at Unis Trace, Busy Corner.
Deonarine is suspected to have killed Jagroop and then himself. Officers found several spent shells but no weapon.
Deonarine’s uncle, Amar Dularsingh, said his nephew did odd jobs in the community and sold market produce.
Jagroop was a housewife and mother of one.
The child was not at the house as he was spending the school vacation at the home of relatives.
In a phone interview last night, Dularsingh said he was called to the house by the couple’s neighbour who detected a stench as he walked past the house.
“We stood by the road and we saw flies flying into the house through a window. When I got the stench, I called the police one time. When the police came, we broke open the door. She was on the ground, wearing a jersey. He was nude. I couldn’t take what I saw and I just walked back out,” he said. “I mind Michael as a child, so I am feeling like if it was one of mine,” he said.
Officers of the Homicide Region III and Tableland Police Station responded.