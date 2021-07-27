Couple found dead

Michael Deonarine

Murder-suicide:

Michael Deonarine and

wife Crystal Jagroop.

POLICE responded yesterday evening to what they suspected was a murder-suicide at New Grant.

Michael Deonarine and wife Crystal Jagroop, both 25, who were in a relationship for just over a year, were found dead in a bedroom at their home at Unis Trace, Busy Corner.

Deonarine is suspected to have killed Jagroop and then himself. Officers found several spent shells but no weapon.

Deonarine’s uncle, Amar Dularsingh, said his nephew did odd jobs in the community and sold market produce.

Jagroop was a housewife and mother of one.

The child was not at the house as he was spending the school vacation at the home of relatives.

In a phone interview last night, Dularsingh said he was called to the house by the couple’s neighbour who detected a stench as he walked past the house.

“We stood by the road and we saw flies flying into the house through a window. When I got the stench, I called the police one time. When the police came, we broke open the door. She was on the ground, wearing a jersey. He was nude. I couldn’t take what I saw and I just walked back out,” he said. “I mind Michael as a child, so I am feeling like if it was one of mine,” he said.

Officers of the Homicide Region III and Tableland Police Station responded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

...‘His legacy will continue to inspire generations’

...‘His legacy will continue to inspire generations’

The master artist is gone.

LeRoy Clarke, who was also an author and poet, died at his home at Legacy House, Cascade around 6 a.m. yesterday.

He was 82 years old and was said to have been ailing in recent months.

Born in Belmont, Clarke emerged as one Trinidad’s great visual artists and became an icon of contemporary black culture.

...‘15 minutes for Fire Service to arrive’

...‘15 minutes for Fire Service to arrive’

ASSISTANT Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith says it took about 15 minutes for fire officers to get from their Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, headquarters to the Maraval fire that claimed the lives of three children on Monday.

Smith was unable to say, however, how long it took officers to get into the house, or how many fire officers were present battling the blaze.

Couple found dead

Couple found dead

POLICE responded yesterday evening to what they suspected was a murder-suicide at New Grant.

Michael Deonarine and wife Crystal Jagroop, both 25, who were in a relationship for just over a year, were found dead in a bedroom at their home at Unis Trace, Busy Corner.

Deonarine is suspected to have killed Jagroop and then himself. Officers found several spent shells but no weapon.

‘Clear up policy on mixing shots’

‘Clear up policy on mixing shots’

Trinidad and Tobago nationals who returned to this country from Canada are calling on the Ministry of Health to clarify its policy on the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines.

This after they were made to pay fees ranging from $13,500 to $17,000 to quarantine at a State-approved facility.

United in grief

United in grief

The raging flames have disappeared but the pain felt far and wide of the loss of three children dying in a house fire in Maraval on Monday has not.

Ezekiel Burke, 17, Faith Burke, six, and Kayden Burke, three, were trapped by burglar-proofing and perished in the fire that engulfed their home in Rookery Nook in Maraval. Two other siblings—Janiceia, 15, and Kiseane, 13—were rescued.

Recommended for you