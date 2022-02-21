COUPLE KILLED IN FIRE

A desperate attempt to rescue an elderly couple from their burning home yesterday failed as both died in the blaze.
Relatives said two of the couple’s sons tried to get to them but the flames were too much for them.
One of the sons was burnt on the head during the attempted rescue.
Doodooman Sankar, 79, who had several strokes over the past five years and his wife Ramdaye, 84, who had severe arthritis, were unable to move quickly enough to escape the fire which began around 7.30 a.m.
They got as far as the living room of their St Julien Road, Princes Town home.
The couple, who were married for more than 60 years, died next to each other.
As their bodies were removed by undertakers, family members wept and cried out for “Ma” and “Pa”, as they were called.
A relative told the Express the couple wanted to live in their own home.
Their children who lived nearby would visit during the day to ensure the Sankars received their meals and were doing well.
The wooden, two-bedroom house was destroyed in the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
“Growing up, they would be the people you would always call Ma and Pa. Your belly hurting, you call Ma and Pa, you get sting by a jep, Ma and Pa, everything was Ma and Pa. At their age, it’s not a death that they deserved. They were not bad people. Nobody could ever say anything bad about them,” the relative, who did not want to be named, said.
The relative, a medical doctor, said his grandmother would make sure any guest was cared for and fed.
“Even when you come to her house she always chat with you, ask you how you doing. They were very, very loving people,” he said.
He said his mother was the last to speak to them on Saturday night as she and her sister went to tuck the couple in bed.
Delayed by 30 minutes
The bad condition of the road, along which there are several landslides, was said to have contributed to the delayed response by first responders to the fire.
Although neighbours and relatives tried to douse the fire when it was observed around the house, they were not able to extinguish the flames because of a lack of water in the area also, the Express was told by residents.
Fire officials at the scene said it took them an additional 30 minutes to arrive at the fire due to landslips in the area.
Residents have sent a petition and also protested in the past over the poor condition of the road. One of Sankar’s relatives said, “It’s not fit for riding, for walking, for a car, for anything at all.”
Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath said in a statement yesterday that the fire appliance took over 40 minutes to get the blaze when it could have taken 15 minutes through St Julien.
Padarath said he had been clamouring for the St Julien Road to be fixed and rehabilitated for years and said there had been a lack of response over the issue by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.
He said he had spoken to Sinanan over the past two years on the major landslips in the area and “drew to the attention of the Minister how critical it was to fixing these landslips because it had the potential to cut off one community from another or getting essential services to the community in the event of an emergency”.
Padarath said it was ironic that the elderly couple who perished were part of a protest action between himself and residents a month ago on the landslips and road conditions.
Works Minister Sinanan could not be immediately reached for comment by phone or WhatsApp yesterday.