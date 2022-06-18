Couple robbed trying to buy US$

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

Police are warning citizens to exercise caution when enga­ging in financial transactions with people they don’t know.

The warning comes after a couple was robbed of $20,000 while attempting to exchange the cash for US currency.

Investigators were told that a man and wo­man from Mara­val had made arrangements to meet with someone they met online to exchange $20,000 for US$4,000.

They met with a woman at City Gate in Port of Spain about 5 p.m. on June 9.

The woman was given the local currency and she went away to supposedly secure the US currency.

The woman was supposed to return to a restaurant in Woodbrook to finalise the exchange, but no one came.

The couple notified the police and investigations are ongoing.

PSA and TTUTA reject offer 4% offer

THE Public Services Association (PSA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) have rejected outright the new four per cent offer by Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial.

Last month, Dindial offered several public-sector unions a two per cent increase over eight years (2014-2021), comprising zero for the years 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, zero for 2019-2020, and one per cent for 2021.

Ex-prosecutor to stand trial for fraud

A VETERAN attorney and former State prosecutor has been committed to stand trial at the High Court accused of fraud-related charges.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Adia Mohammed committed 63-year-old Ravi Gooljar to stand trial after finding there was sufficient evidence presented against him.

He is accused of cheating the public revenue and uttering a forged document in 2014.

Aruba cuts Quanten

THE government of Aruba has ended an exclusivity agreement with Quanten Consortium for the purchase of its refinery.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Aruba’s Minister of Labour and Energy Glenbert F Croes gave an update on the refinery, saying that other companies will be invited to the negotiating table.

A MASTER MISTAKE

In response to statements being made on the United National Congress platform, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings yesterday explained the circumstances surrounding his withdrawal from a Master’s programme in 2007.

The matter had been raised by Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial at the party’s Monday Night Forum, who asked whether a member of the Cabinet had been prevented from completing a Master’s programme at a tertiary education institution because of plagiarism.

