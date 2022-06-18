Couple robbed trying to buy US$

Police are warning citizens to exercise caution when engaging in financial transactions with people they don’t know.
The warning comes after a couple was robbed of $20,000 while attempting to exchange the cash for US currency.
Investigators were told that a man and woman from Maraval had made arrangements to meet with someone they met online to exchange $20,000 for US$4,000.
They met with a woman at City Gate in Port of Spain about 5 p.m. on June 9.
The woman was given the local currency and she went away to supposedly secure the US currency.
The woman was supposed to return to a restaurant in Woodbrook to finalise the exchange, but no one came.
The couple notified the police and investigations are ongoing.