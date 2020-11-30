Attorneys were last night before the court presenting their case to stop any deportation of some 16 children and 11 adults who returned to Trinidad last Tuesday after being deported on November 22.
While the court was in process, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) last night issued a release taking National Security Minister Stuart Young to task for questioning the role of attorneys in defending Venezuelans.
“The Law Association notes with some concern aspects of the recent press conference held by the Minister of National Security in which he questioned the role played by lawyers in recent court proceedings seeking to prevent the deportation of Venezuelan migrants, his criticism of the court for not applying the law but ‘the policy that it wants’, and his lament about the ‘upsurge in habeas corpus proceedings’, the use of which he described as “very dangerous”, stated LATT.
The association reminded the public that the courts are bound to uphold all of the laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and to hear and determine all applications brought before them.
“For their part, attorneys-at-law are duty-bound to represent their clients fearlessly in order to ensure that the law is followed and the State is held to account,” stated the release.
The Law Association noted that the pandemic poses a danger to all, but the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution to all who happen to be on our shores, including especially the rights of the child, the independence of the Judiciary and the rule of law, must not be disregarded even in these trying times.
Young had said he had a “serious concern” over how quickly local attorneys get information on these illegal persons.
With respect to the group of 16 children and 11 adults Young said he was not aware that this group, including the children, had spent five nights at the Erin Police Station after initially being detained by police when they illegally entered the country on November 17.
They were deported on November 22 and authorities claimed to be unaware of a habeas corpus application filed to stop any deportation.
After spending two days out at sea the group returned to the Los Iros beach on November 24.
Attorneys filed applications last Wednesday to get the family of Venezuelan migrant Felix Marcano released from the Erin station.
On Thursday morning the State complied with a court order to remove his wife and two children — ages nine and five — and place them in a quarantine facility at the Heliport in Chaguaramas.
The Express understands that the 16 children and 11 adults are currently at the Heliport and were not part of the group of 160 deported at the weekend.
Attorney Gerald Ramdeen said they are seeking the release of the children to their relatives here in Trinidad after the quarantine period ends.