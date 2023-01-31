“HEADS must roll.”
The Office of the Attorney General owes an explanation to the public regarding why the State failed to file defences in the malicious prosecution claims brought by nine men who were charged, but eventually freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
So said senior counsel Israel Khan yesterday as he reacted to a ruling in which the nine were each awarded in excess of $2 million in compensation by a Master of the Supreme Court.
Khan was the lawyer who led both Gilbert Peterson, SC, and Dana Seetahal, SC, as special prosecutors in the criminal trial that was heard before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip over the course of two years between 2014 and 2016.
In the end, however, Shervon Peters, Devon Peters, Anthony Gloster, Ronald Armstrong, Keida Garcia, Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham and Antonio Charles were found not guilty by a 12-member jury. Joel Fraser was released after the court upheld a no-case submission by his attorneys, while two others, Earl Trimmingham and Lyndon James, are currently still in prison custody and are to face retrials.
Another man, Allan “Scanny” Martins , was also charged with the murder but was killed by police on the compound of the Port of Spain General Hospital when he and two others escaped from the Remand Prison on Frederick Street in 2015.
In October 2021 Dwayne Gloster was shot and killed while walking along Ann Street, Diego Martin. Given his death, Gloster’s father, Anthony Gloster, was allowed by the High Court to carry on the civil claim on his behalf.
Yesterday Master Martha Alexander ordered that the Office of the Attorney General pay each of the freed men $2 million for malicious prosecution; exemplary damages in the sum of $100,000 each; expert cost in the sum of $68,000 and prescribed cost at $200,917.56—a grand total of more than $20 million.
Khan ‘flabbergasted’
Khan explained during a brief telephone interview yesterday evening that while the criminal law process had taken its course, the AG’s Office and, more particularly, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi had a responsibility to explain to the public why the State failed to defend the malicious prosecution claims.
“I am very much flabbergasted that the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs did not have the Solicitor General’s Department put in a defence in these matters. This is total madness.
“Somebody should be held responsible for failing to do their duty in putting in a defence. The then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi has to give an explanation to the country as to why the Solicitor General’s Department did not put in the defence in this matter. It appears to me that if the (then) AG does not have a good explanation, then he must be removed from the Cabinet,” said Khan.
But given that no defence was filed at the civil trial, what are the chances of the State succeeding at appeal if it intends to do so?
Khan said the State will have to give “a really good explanation as to why it failed to do so” in the first place.
“And we will see where the matter goes from there,” he stated.
In the criminal trial the men were represented by a team of 16 attorneys. When it came to the civil trials, however, their lawyers were former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, Gary Ramkissoon, Renuka Rambhajan, Ganesh Saroop and Natasha Bisram.
Attorneys Karen Reid Ballantyne and Amrita Ramsook made appearance on behalf of the State.
Legal sources said this was the highest ever ordered payout in a civil trial in the country’s history.
Naipaul-Coolman was snatched from the driveway of her Lange Park, Chaguanas, home on the night in December 2006. She had just returned home from work at the family’s grocery—Naipaul’s Xtra Foods.
At the civil trial it was the evidence of the prosecutors that, after being kidnapped, she was taken to La Puerta, Diego Martin, and after being kept in a “red brick house” for a number of days, she was shot dead, her body dismembered with an electric saw and buried somewhere in the area.
The body was never located.
After being freed of the crimes, the nine former accused had Ramlogan and his junior attorneys file the malicious prosecutions claims in 2020.
While the State had attorneys appear on its behalf, the attorneys failed to file any defence.
This resulted in Justice Joan Charles delivering rulings in favour of the claimants in January 2021 and having the matter sent before Master Alexander for assessment.
PTSD in prison
In their claim included expert evidence from clinical psychologist Isolde Ali Ghent-Garcia who found that the men had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) because of the “deplorable conditions” within which they were made to live while behind prison walls.
These claimants were subjected to over-crowding, poor ventilation, poor lighting, poor diet inhuman prison transport to and from court, lack of airing, poor sleeping conditions, lack of medical attention and unsanitary cell conditions including the lack of slop pails or lack thereof,” the psychologist had stated in her evidence.
The former accused even suffered from depression and generalised anxiety, because of the conditions within which they were made to live and treatment meted out to them by prisons officers, she stated.
In her ruling, Master Alexander said the parties did not dispute that the Naipaul-Coolman murder trial was of a high profile nature, with widespread media coverage and public attention for continued for years.
“It was a gruesome and horrific kidnapping and murder of a prominent businesswoman, with a loud outcry by the public that it be solved. The accused claimants were young in age, teenagers and young adults, as young as 17 years, 19 years, and 24 years and the State did not shield them from the court of public opinion that denigrated and labelled them vicious murderers.
The evidence en masse was that their pre-arrested reputations could not and did not survive the intense public accusations and condemnation from the time of their arrests, as well as during and after the lengthy prosecution. All claimants (with the exception of the seventh claimant) were subjected to the public spectacle of being marched to the court in full public view, in handcuffs and chains. As they were marched to court, on the public streets, these claimants, then accused murders, were greeted with insults, jeers, racial slurs and obscene language,” the ruling stated.
It went on to add that the charges for which they were prosecuted were serious and especially in the context of young individuals, this was a material factor in terms of their reputations.
“The more serious the charge for which the claimants are prosecuted, the greater the likelihood for these charges to cause graver injury to reputation.
“The claimants testified in court about their loss of reputations, livelihoods and family lives because of the prosecution. They did not recover their reputations when the prosecutions ended and they were freed. They returned to the society with ‘blackened’ names unable to resume previous employment or to get or to keep jobs of the same calibre.
“They returned to family lives that were destroyed as wives had moved on with their lives and their children had grown apart from them. When the prosecution ended, they returned to a society with the reputations of kidnappers, murderers and rapists.
“This court accepted that there was unimpeached evidence of reputational injury. Indeed, following such a public and harrowing prosecution on very serious charges, in a small country like Trinidad and Tobago, where news spread like wildfire their reputations would have been fractured, if not erased,” stated Master Alexander.