Court awards mom $100,000 more in son’s death

THE Appeal Court has increased by about $.1 million the amount the mother of a 30-year-old man will receive in compensation after he died in 2014 from complications arising out of a “flesh-eating” disease.
This brings the money the woman is to be paid by the State to almost $2 million because doctors of the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) misdiagnosed her son, Navin Singh.
Awarding the additional sum to Bhagwantee Singh-Weekes was a three-judge panel at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain last Friday.
While she was successful in her claim at the High Court, her attorneys appealed the quantum awarded by then-High Court judge Mira Dean-Armorer.
Justice Dean-Armorer had directed in November 2020 that Singh-Weekes receive $35,000 in damages for the pain and suffering her son would have had to endure prior to his death; $25,000 for loss of expectancy of life; $55,000 to cover his funeral expenses and $1,550,068.79 for his loss of future earnings as a welder.
In addition, Justice Dean-Armorer directed that the State bear the woman’s legal cost in the sum of $142,216.73.
In spite of ruling in her favour, Singh-Weekes’ attorneys challenged the quantum awarded on the contention that the trial judge miscalculated the true sum that was to be awarded.
They had also challenged the legal cost, arguing that it did not include value added tax (VAT) and that the judge did not order that the South-West Regional Health Authority pay the cost of the services of her expert witness in the case.
In the end, the appeal court panel, comprising Justices Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Peter Rajkumar, agreed with the arguments of the attorneys.
The SWRHA had filed a cross-appeal in which it challenged the compensation for Singh’s loss of future earnings, but this was dismissed.
The panel also rejected the SWRHA’s claim that the compensation for loss of earnings should have been halved as Singh’s leg would have had to be amputated even if he was properly diagnosed when he first went to the facility.
Justice Rajkumar, who wrote the judgment, noted the SWRHA failed to provide evidence that Singh’s job prospects would have been impacted if his leg were amputated.
“Even if he lost his right leg, there is no evidence that he would not have been able to use his hands. Further, in the 21st century, prosthetics exist and persons are not confined to complete dependency by virtue of an amputation of the right leg,” stated Justice Rajkumar.
According to the evidence in the case, on October 25, 2014, Singh went to the Princes Town Health Centre complaining of severe pain in his right leg.
He was diagnosed with sciatica—severe pain radiating from the back into the hip and outer side of the leg caused by compression of the sciatic nerve.
In spite of receiving treatment at the facility, he had to return two days later as the pain he was experiencing had worsened. Although his lower limb was swollen and began to darken, Singh was diagnosed with the same condition and discharged.
Two days later, he was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital as he had a high fever and was vomiting. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with necrotising fasciitis—a bacterial infection that results in the death of soft tissue.
He died the next day.
Arguing the case on behalf of Singh-Weekes were attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC, Jared Jagroo and Che Dindial; while attorney Vijay Narine appeared on behalf of the SWRHA.