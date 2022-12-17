COURT AWARDS SOLDIER $.5M IN DAMAGES

judge's gavel

A TRINIDAD and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) soldier has been ordered by the court to be compensated over $500,000 and promoted.

The corporal was bypassed to become sergeant.

Karamchand Badree joined the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in July 1998. Upon completion of basic recruit training, he was posted to the support and service battalion and employed as an air-condition technician. In the latter part of his military career, he acted as head of department. He was also deployed to officer of the Minister of National Security from 2012 to 2014.

In 2018, he was classified as a Based Everywhere (BE), due to a diagnosis of pre-hypertension.

Badree submitted that the policy for promotion of BEs was that once they successfully completed theoretical course, they would be recommended for promotion and then placed in seniority beneath those who were successful in all modules.

In 2018, Badree was told he had been recommended for promotion.

BEs were informed that the regiment would be implementing a new policy which was in the process of being drafted. In subsequent enquiries by Badree, he was told that it was due to the delay in the finalisation and implementation of the new draft policy that he was not yet promoted.

Badree was discharged on August 7, 2020 and on September 29, 2020, the Chief of Defence Staff promoted all BEs retroactively with effect from June 1, 2020. Badree was not one of them. His compulsory retirement date arrived and he had to be struck off from the regiment.

Procedurally unfair

Badree argued that the failure to promote him was procedurally unfair and was in breach of the regiment’s established policies and procedures for promotion.

He filed action against the Chief of Defence Staff, seeking payment for salary, rent, travelling difference in gratuity amounting to $522,240.

The Chief of Defence Staff stated that Badree was not an active member of the TTDF after being discharged and was not eligible for promotion. It was also stated that the Chief of Defence Staff does not have the power to retrospectively promote him.

In a reply, Badree referred to evidence of one of the defendant’s witness that it was not a requirement to be an active member to be promoted.

In delivering judgment last week, Justice Devindra Rampersad awarded Badree the $522,240 in damages and said there was no doubt that, but for the delay, he would have been promoted.

The court also ordered that the decision not to retroactively promote Badree was irrational and unreasonable and, therefore, unlawful and the failure to promote him was unfair. An order was made to quash the decision to discharge him and an order made to make the necessary decisions to promote him to the rank of sergeant effective June 1, 2020, so that the date of his discharge would be August 7, 2022.

Badree was represented by attorneys Michael Rooplal and Kristy Mohan. The Chief and Defence Staff was represented by attorneys Justin Phelps and Nirana Parsan.

