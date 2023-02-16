THE High Court has temporarily blocked the Immigration Department from deporting five Cameroonians who arrived in this country last November after fleeing their homeland, fearing they would have been killed by military forces there.
Less than four hours before they were to be placed on a flight to Panama and then back to Cameroon, attorneys petitioned the High Court, asking it to grant an interim injunction preventing the deportations.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, Justice Carol Gobin granted the application in chamber without an actual hearing taking place. The five were to depart Piarco International Airport on a Copa Airlines flight at 3.37 a.m. yesterday.
Fearing if the group of two men and three women were to be sent back home they would be killed, attorneys Om Lalla, Ilisha Manerikar and Aaron Mahabir filed the court action late on Tuesday evening.
The attorneys said the three women—Bertha Takem Oben Etchi, Achatie Magrate Affuelasong and Vanessa Njeck Enjeck—were recently interviewed by officials from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and were deemed eligible last week to receive refugee status.
This however does not mean that they are to remain in Trinidad and Tobago, but can be relocated to another appropriate country that was deemed suitable by the UNHCR.
According to the attorneys in their application, the Immigration Department was aware of this, was ignoring the process of the UNHCR and took the decision to have the group sent back to Cameroon nonetheless.
The two men, on the other hand—Humphrey Nche Nangfor and Bringsluck Fru Nche—a father and son, are to face a final interview by UNHCR officials to determine whether they too were eligible to receive refugee status.
International protocols
On Monday and Tuesday, the attorneys wrote three separate letters to acting Chief Immigration Officer Vera Persad, asking that the department hold its hand based on the decision of the UNHCR.
“Your decision to deport my clients with the knowledge of the UNHCR to declare three of my clients as refugees flies in the face of the international established protocols with the United Nations and Trinidad and Tobago.
“Further, the two male Cameroonian nationals remain asylum seekers whose application is pending with the UNHCR for determination with interviews almost being concluded,” one of the letters said.
The attorneys did not receive a response to any of the letters.
Apart from granting the injunction, Justice Gobin ordered that the Immigration Department allow the claimants unimpeded access to their attorneys. Further, she ordered that Fru Nche be released forthwith into the custody of his father pending the hearing and determination of the application under Section 14 of the Constitution.
Gobin granted the interim injunction in her capacity of emergency judge, but the matter has since been placed on the docket of Justice Devindra Rampersad and comes up for hearing today.
Background
In November, the group arrived at Piarco International Airport on a flight from Suriname, but were detained by Immigration officials and their passports seized. Soon thereafter, deportation orders were issued to have them repatriated to Cameroon.
The decision of the Chief Immigration Officer to do so was appealed, but the appeal was refused.
Following the first threat of deportation, the attorneys issued a pre-action protocol letter, pointing out there is currently a war between the French and English factions in Cameroon, with both vying for political power and dictatorial control, and armed rebel forces have “unleashed a reign of terror on its citizens”.
“I am instructed that armed forces in Cameroon have egregious human rights abuses including mass killings and the displacement of almost two million persons and approximately 3.9 million (are) in need of assistance.
“The Government has a record of subjecting asylum seekers who have been deported to serious human rights violations following their return including physical abuse, arrest and detention,” the letter said.
It went on to add it is suspected that family members of the group were all murdered by armed forces.
They said that Bertha Takem Oben Etchi was a 30-year-old law graduate who operated a restaurant business before armed forces arrested her on “baseless allegations” that she was engaged in a relationship with Ambazonian fighters.
They claimed she was arrested multiple times, tortured, denied medical care and her business was even set on fire. The location of her family is unknown and it is believed they were killed.
Humphrey Nche Ngangfor and his son were both arrested and tortured because they sold cosmetic products from their store to both English and French quarters of the country, the lawyers said.
“They were tortured and detained by military for weeks on end in dark cells and witnessed heinous killings. They fear that they too will die at the hands of the armed forces in Cameroon, as they suspect their family have been.
The other two asylum seekers were also arrested, tortured, and witnessed the murders of their family members and neighbours,” the attorneys said.