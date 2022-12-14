COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), has been temporarily restrained by the High Court from laying an executive summary of the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report, or any part of it, in Parliament.

The restriction may remain in place until March, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling in a judicial review claim brought by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against the NSC.