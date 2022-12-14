COURT BLOCKS ROWLEY

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley, as head of the National Security Council (NSC), has been temporarily restrained by the High Court from laying an executive summary of the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report, or any part of it, in Parliament.
The restriction may remain in place until March, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling in a judicial review claim brought by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against the NSC.
One of Griffith’s contentions was that the NSC, being a sub-committee of the Parliament, did not have the power to appoint the audit committee to investigate the internal processes of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), but decided to do so anyway.
Only the Police Service Commission (PolSC) could do so, he stated in his claim.
Justice Devindra Rampersad yesterday morning granted interim relief to the former top cop in the form of an injunction preventing the prime minister from laying the report, pending the outcome of the substantive claim.
February 13 next year has been set as the date for the hearing of the claim, and a tentative date of March 3 has been set for the delivery of the judgment.
In a media release issued soon after the delivery of the court’s order, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, said “an immediate appeal is being filed urgently to correct errors made by this ruling”.
Lawyers’ refusal
One of the judge’s main areas of focus in arriving at the decision was the refusal of attorneys for the NSC to give a specific undertaking to the court that the report would not be laid.
This was in spite of Griffith being informed via a letter from the AG’s Office in early September that no such step would be taken “unless and until all persons affected by the findings therein are given that opportunity (to comment and make representations)”.
That letter was written by attorney Tinelle Ramkissoon, director—legal, at the Office of the Attorney General in response to an August 29 letter from Larry Lalla, one of Griffith’s attorneys. Also representing Griffith are Avory Sinanan, SC, and Ajay Birbal.
In his ruling, Justice Rampersad mentioned Ramkissoon’s letter, and pointed out it was not signed by the AG. Therefore, it was not an undertaking given directly by him, said the judge.
Nonetheless, the judge questioned: if the State did not intend to publish the report, why was it such a difficulty for its attorneys to specifically state this to the court?
“Considering the overriding objective inclusive of the preservation of costs, resources and ensuring that parties are on a level playing field, the court was rather surprised by the refusal to translate the purported intention set out in the letter in the circumstances above into an undertaking to this court,” he said.
Justice Rampersad noted that senior counsel Russell Martineau, who appears for the NSC, when asked by the court if the undertaken would be given, said no, and that “we have given our undertaking by word—if we say so, it is so”.
“In such circumstances, the court still wonders—then why not say so to this court who has the conduct of the matter and is fixed with its determination?” asked the judge.
Politics and morality
Justice Rampersad also pointed to the prime minister’s public utterance earlier this year that Griffith was one of his “biggest mistakes”, saying it was obvious to him the matter was a “hot one for the political husting”.
“As has been stated in the public domain, ‘politics has a morality of its own’ and the court ought not, responsibly, to allow any vagaries or doubts to prevail in a sensitive matter such as this.
“The court cannot take the chance that political expediency may conflict with judicial certainty. The court can already see potential for conflict if the undertaking is not one that is given to the court in the course of its conduct of the case but left, instead, to an unsanctioned missive from an unknown third party,” he said.
In addition to Rowley, Griffith has named NSC members former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as defendants.
Four other defendants—retired assistant commissioner of police Wellington Virgil and Raymond Craig along with retired Insp Lennard Charles and Brian Pierre—are also named. They formed part of the committee that carried out the audit and are being represented by attorneys Gilbert Peterson and Rishi Dass.
The claim
In the claim filed on October 13, Griffith said even if the court found the NSC had the power to appoint the committee, he was never approached by any members of its members and asked any questions or presented with any observations, findings or concerns.
This was troubling, given that the purpose of the committee was to investigate the granting of FULs during the time he was at the helm of the Police Service.
He said under the Firearms Act the commissioner of police was the only person statutorily charged with the responsibility for issuing firearm licences. “...Therefore in my respectful view, (with) the committee being appointed in November 2021 and I having left office in August 2021, the investigation of the committee were directly relevant to and necessarily involved the manner in which I would have exercised my discretion and discharged my functions under the Firearms Act during the time that I held office of the CoP,” he stated.
Given this, Griffith is seeking to have the court quash the report by declaring the decision of the NSC to have it commissioned infringed his rights, was unlawful and irrational.