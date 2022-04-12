AFTER nine years on remand, a 56-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing a fellow villager by hitting him on the head with a brick has been set free by the High Court.
The incident that led to the killing in December 2013 took place after the victim, Jagdeo Basdeo, repeatedly taunted the convict, Enal Gobin, that he (Basdeo) had been having sexual relations with Gobin’s wife.
Gobin was initially charged with murder but last month he was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter after a plea agreement was entered into between his attorneys and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
At a virtual hearing yesterday, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds said based on all the circumstances surrounding the case, she believed Gobin had been sufficiently punished.
While the crime was no doubt one that was serious in nature and victims of crime ought not to be blamed, in this instance, it was clear Jagdeo was the one who was continuously taunted Gobin even while his wife was present, she said.
“I recognise the circumstances facing Mr Gobin at that time. Those words could illicit a temporary loss of self-control for anyone,” said the judge.
The judge said people currently live in a society where toxic masculinity is rampant, but while Gobin’s actions led to the death of another person, she did not believe Gobin exhibited “the typical toxic masculinity”.
In determining the appropriate sentence, the judge said there were no aggravating factors to take into consideration. However, there were a number of mitigating factors that worked in Gobin’s favour.
Prior to the incident, he had a clean criminal record except for a charge of possession of a small quantity of marijuana; a biosocial report prepared at the prison showed there was a low risk of him re-offending; he has strong ties to the community where he lived in Curepe and had committed no infractions while in prison, the judge pointed out.
“At the age of 56, this is the only one major blot and a major blot it is,” she said.
In the end, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds ordered that Gobin be immediately released. However, he was ordered to sign a bond in the sum of $50,000 to keep the peace for three years. Should he find himself in any trouble with the law during that three-year period, he will be sentenced to five years’ with hard labour.
In addition, Gobin is to report to a probation officer for the next three years; attend anger management sessions and return to court once per year for three years with a status report prepared by the probation officer.
The incident took place on December 30, 2013, while Gobin, his wife and a group of friends were socialising at a bar in Curepe when the group was approached by Basdeo.
Gobin and Basdeo began to argue when Basdeo claimed he had slept with Gobin’s wife in the past.
As the argument escalated, Gobin grabbed a hammer and was about to strike Basdeo but he was held by his wife and other members of the group. Seconds later, however, he took hold of a brick and struck Basdeo to the head.
He was hospitalised for 24 days, before dying.