Court frees V'zuelan mom, son

THE High Court has ordered the immediate release of a Venezuelan boy and his mother who had been in detention at the Heliport in Chaguaramas for the past 19 months.
Making the order yesterday was Justice Margaret Mohammed following a previous ruling of the Privy Council earlier this month in which it was held that the 15-year-old boy’s continued detention was unreasonable and unlawful.
While this was the apex court’s findings, it did not order the release of the two, but instead remitted the matter to the High Court for a local judge to do so.
At yesterday’s hearing Justice Mohammed ordered that both the boy and his mother be released forthwith.
The two were on continuing detention having filed a constitutional claim against the State against their “deportation” by the Coast Guard in November of 2020, when they, along with some other Venezuelan migrants illegally arrived in this country via pirogue.
Upon their arrival, they were ordered by Coast Guard officers to go back onto the pirogue and “sent back home” only for them to return to Trinidad two days later.
Because of the court action and other previous orders of the High Court, the State was unable to have them deported.
Justice Mohammed made mention of the impending hearing of the constitutional claim yesterday. She said the status of the constitutional claim was important, but no progress had been made in it since May 19, 2021.
A status hearing of the claim is set for October 20.
Justice Mohammed said the delay in the hearing of the claim was no fault of the mother and son and therefore she was of the opinion their continued detention was unreasonable.
At a hearing on Thursday the judge said she did not agree with submissions by attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General that the hearing should have been treated as a case-management conference to set dates for filing affidavits on behalf of the Chief Immigration Officer.
She refused the request because of the length of detention and the inability of the State’s lead attorney in the matter, Fyard Hosein, SC, to argue the case at the time.
The judge said the State was aware of the Privy Council’s ruling and should have started to put its case together to assist the court.
“There was a duty to treat the matter with urgency and work diligently to assist the court,” she said.
Mental and physical health
In his submissions, Hosein had argued that the constitutional claim had no real prospect of success.
The judge however said there were merits in the case that raised important and serious issues to be determined and the State had conceded this at the Privy Council hearing.
Mohammed said if this was not the case, then the State would have already taken steps to have it struck out.
On ruling on the reasonableness of the mother and son’s continued detention, she said, “Much weight is to be attached to the period of time they have been detained while pursuing a meritorious constitutional motion,” said the judge.
The judge also made mention of the effects of the detentions at the facility saying it had adversely affected the mental and physical health of the mother and son.
There was also no evidence presented that the boy was being afforded educational training, said Justice Mohammed.
“As a young person in his formative years, there is no evidence he has been afforded educational training,” she said, adding it was not in the boy’s best interest.
She also said there was minimum risk of either of them absconding, as the boy’s father was living in Trinidad as an asylum seeker. The mother and the boy are part of his case before the UNHCR,” Justice Mohammed pointed out.
“This court is of the view it would not be reasonable to continue to detain them while the constitutional motion is pending,” she said.
The case
On July 14, a five-judge panel at the Privy Council held that the boy had been detained unlawfully since November 2020 to March 16, 2022, when a deportation order was issued in his name.
For the duration of that time, there was never a deportation order in his name allowing the State to detain him.
At the Privy Council three grounds of appeal were argued.
The first ground was that it was illegal for the child to remain in detention with the intention of him being deported without a deportation order issued in his name.
The Ministry of National Security had issued such an order in the name of the boy’s mother but not in his. Attorneys for the State contended that order covered both mother and child.
But the law lords disagreed. They said Section 16 of the Immigration Act made it clear that before a person is to be deported from Trinidad and Tobago, an order must be issued in the name of the person to be deported.
With regard to the order that was issued in the name of the boy the day prior to the Privy Council appeal, the panel said this was a legitimate one and therefore, his attorneys were free to file whatever proceedings they desired at the local courts to have it quashed.
On the third ground of what a “reasonable time” for a person to be detained prior to deportation, the law lords, while they agreed with the arguments by attorney Gerald Ramdeen, said the local courts would be better suited to determine exactly what the “reasonable time” of detention was.
Attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Dayadai Harripaul and Umesh Maharaj appeared on behalf of the boy and his mother.