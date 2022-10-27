KING’S Counsel Vincent Nelson has until the end of January next year to pay the $2.25 million fine that was imposed on him in 2020 after pleading guilty for his role in an alleged conspiracy involving former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
The deadline for the payments had been continually extended over the course of the past two and a half years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it was not just Nelson who benefited from a deferral of payment of court-imposed fines, but also other individuals after the Judiciary issued emergency practice directions.
The pandemic had resulted in Government implementing nationwide health restrictions that had the effect of curtailing some of the operations of the court. Therefore, Chief Justice Ivor Archie issued a series of practice directions which included the extensions of time for the payment of fines with the exception of child maintenance.
The latest deferral by the Judiciary came on September 30.
In March 2020, Nelson, who lives in the United Kingdom (UK), was ordered by then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip to pay the fines after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit an act of corruption.
He also faced a charge of misbehaviour in public office, but this charge was discontinued after he struck a plea deal with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in May 2019.
Nelson was ordered by the judge to pay the fine in monthly instalments over the course of a ten-month period beginning at the end of April 2019, or face five years’ imprisonment.
The Express understands that to date, Nelson has not paid any portion of the fine.
Part of that plea deal struck with the DPP was that he would plead guilty to the offences in exchange for a non-custodial sentence. He was also required to testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, who were also charged with corruption-related offences stemming from an alleged legal fees kickback scheme.
It was alleged that Ramlogan had received repayment from Nelson of monies paid to him to represent the State in a number of matters while Ramlogan was attorney general.
Ramdeen allegedly facilitated the payments.
Earlier this month, DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, announced in the magistrates’ court that his office had taken the decision to discontinue the charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen since Nelson had refused to testify against the two “at this time”.
Gaspard explained that Nelson was willing to testify, but only after a civil claim he brought against the Office of the Attorney General was heard and determined.
That civil claim stems from the State’s alleged breach of a 2017 indemnity agreement between Nelson and then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.
Nelson is suing the State for approximately TT$100 million for the alleged breach of the agreement.
As part of the claim, he is seeking damages for loss of earnings; loss of insurance benefits; sums if the UK authorities were to make demands on him for alleged unpaid taxes, as well as the $2.25 million fine imposed by Justice Holdip.