THE widow of a man who was killed in a traffic accident in 2011 has been granted permission by the High Court to pursue judicial review proceedings against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
That action will be in challenge of a decision by the commissioner to discontinue disciplinary proceedings against a police officer whose continued absence in court led to the person who was charged with causing her husband’s death, by way of dangerous driving, walking free.
Justice Devindra Rampersad on Tuesday granted leave to Maureen Dilchan-Maharajh to have the claim filed within the next two weeks.
Her husband was killed on August 15, 2011, after he was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Manzanilla.
According to court documents, Dilchan-Maharajh and the couple’s two sons, Shiva and Girish Maharajh, were also seriously injured in the accident but managed to survive.
The driver of the other vehicle was eventually charged with causing her husband’s death by way of dangerous driving, but had the matter against him dismissed in March 2017 at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court when the officer who laid the charge, Cpl Dindial Joseph, failed to appear on the day the matter was set for trial.
Disciplinary charges were brought against Joseph by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) but were later discontinued when the officer provided a sick leave certificate that excused him from work that day.
Notorious behaviour
In her lawsuit, Dilchan-Maharaj stated this was not the only occasion Joseph had been absent in the matter. It was something habitual with him missing eight out of 12 appearances.
She stated that the decision by the commissioner to discontinue the disciplinary proceedings was a misconception.
“It was open to the Commissioner of Police to consider that it would be wholly unreasonable and irrational for a magistrate to dismiss proceedings due to the fact that Cpl Joseph was absent for one hearing and that he had a sick leave certificate.
It stands to reason that it must have been happening as a matter of habit for such a decision to be taken,” Dilchan-Maharaj’s attorney Alana Rambarran stated in the judicial review application.
She added that her client had obtained notes from the court hearings that took place before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne which showed that Joseph had been absent on multiple occasions.
She said Griffith failed to make relevant considerations in making the decision, including the seriousness of the offence, the effect on public confidence in the TTPS and the effect on the surviving victims.
She is seeking a series of declarations that the discontinuance of the disciplinary proceedings was illegal, unreasonable, and irrational. She is also seeking an order compelling Griffith to reinstate the proceedings against Joseph.
“I was most appalled that officers continue to refuse to attend court for their matters and nothing seems to be done to address the situation by the Commissioner of Police,” she said.
“They have become notorious for not attending their matters in court which often times leads to matters being thrown out for trivial reasons such as non-appearance by the prosecution and without the court being able to properly assess the merits of the case or meeting the justice of the case,” Rambarran added.
Dilchan-Maharajh is also being represented by Anand Ramlogan,SC, Renuka Rambhajan, and Alvin Pariagsingh.