Court hearing Tuesday

AS the controversy between Gary Griffith and the Police Service Commission (PolSC) rages on, a private citizen has filed High Court action claiming the commission did not legally appoint Griffith to act as Police Commissioner.
On Thursday, a team of attorneys led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, filed an interpretation summons on behalf of political and social activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj for the court to determine whether the PolSC had followed proper procedure.
It is their view that it did not.
The reason for this was that based on Section 123(4) of the Constitution, for the commission to make such an appointment, it first had to submit a notification to the President, who would in turn have it forwarded to the House of Representatives for approval, the attorneys argued.
In this instance this was not done.
Section 123(5), they said, gave the commission the power to make the appointment only after the process in Section 123(4) was followed.
Following the filing of the claim, the matter was deemed by the court to be fit for urgent hearing and comes up before Justice Nadia Kangaloo tomorrow.
“The President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the PolSC have acted and continue to act under a serious misapprehension as to the legal position regarding the procedure of making the acting appointment in question and the scope and ambit of PolSC’s jurisdiction.
“The spirit of the constitutional provisions regarding the PolSC’s power to make an appointment has been a power to select and nominate persons for the appointment and to subject said nominations to approval from the House of Representatives,” the attorneys stated in their application for an urgent hearing.
They said there was no legal basis to justify the PolSC’s procedure to make Griffith’s acting appointment and, therefore, the decision to make the appointment in such a manner was unconstitutional.
If the claim was to succeed, they said the Constitution and the rule of law would be vindicated and the court’s decision would allow the commission to rectify its error at the earliest possible occasion.
“The issues raised in this claim are of great general public importance. The topic has been a subject of national scrutiny since the purported decision.
“The issues raised in this claim are of fundamental importance to the rule of law because it does not simply affect the jurisdiction of the PolSC alone, but has implications and ramifications to Mr Griffith, other senior officeholders in the State and decisions made in the interest of national security,” the filing stated. “They will all act on the mistaken assumption that Mr Griffith has been lawfully appointed to act as the Commissioner of Police and was therefore entitled to discharge the functions of the office during the purported period of appointment. This, in spite of the legal provisions which have not been complied with prior to the making of the acting appointment.”
‘Notorious history
of prolonged
acting appointments’
The attorneys stated that Griffith’s acting appointment took place at a time pending the substantive appointment of a person to the office of the Commissioner of Police.
While it may have been initially perceived that the acting appointment would be for a short period of time, this is threatened by the uncertainty as to when the PolSC would complete its appointment process, they said.
“Trinidad and Tobago has a notorious history of prolonged acting appointments to the office of Commissioner of Police, spanning several years and different government administrations.
“This is further exacerbated by the recent injunction granted by the High Court (to Senior Supt Anand Ramesar) against the PolSC on the tenth day of September 2021, which has effectively halted the ongoing recruitment process for a substantive Commissioner of Police.
“This injunction is to be adjudicated in October 2021, and has the potential to be extended pending the final determination of judicial proceedings in another matter. In effect, the acting appointment of Mr Griffith has the potential to last an extended period of time,” they said.
Appearing alongside Ramlogan are attorneys Renuka Rambhajan, Jayanti Lutchmedial, Jared Jagroo, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.