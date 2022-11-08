COURT THREAT

IN a pre-action protocol letter yesterday, blogger and activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj has given the Government until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 14 to reverse a decision to seek legislative amendment postponing the local government elections (LGE) by up to a year.
If the decision is not reversed, an application will be filed for leave to apply for judicial review in the High Court.
The letter issued by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers stated that Balgobin Maharaj, as the claimant, has been “personally aggrieved” by any decision resulting in him being unable to exercise his constitutional right to vote in the LGE.
The Government is being challenged on the fact that “the term of office of the current Council comes to an end on December 3, 2022”. The letter contends that, “In particular, the term of Councillors ought to come to an end on December 3, 2022. Pursuant to Section 11 (4A) this provides the trigger for the holding of elections, which must be held within three months of that date, ie by 3rd March 2023.”
The First Proposed Defendants are Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley as head of the “Cabinet” of Trinidad and Tobago and the second, Attorney General Reginald Armour and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi.
The letter is headed, “Proposed Application for Leave to Apply for Judicial Review between Ravi Balgobin Maharaj v The Cabinet of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government”.
It stated that, should this situation not be rectified by the December 3, there is the real risk that Councillors, Aldermen, and Mayors will be unlawfully occupying their respective offices from that date. “In the circumstances and having regard to the time sensitive nature of this matter, we have abridged the time for a response to this letter. We therefore seek your prompt response on or before 4 p.m. on Monday 14th November 2022, failing which, we have been instructed to file, as a matter fit for urgent hearing, our client’s application for leave to apply for judicial review in the High Court of Justice.”
Public interest
Balgobin Maharaj was named as a “resident and registered elector for the electoral district of Maracas/Santa Margarita”, and “well-known blogger, social media journalist, and a social and political activist, with an abiding interest in the rule of law”.
The letter stated that, “Where the rule of law is threatened, he intervenes in the public interest by seeking judicial intervention.”
Balgobin Maharaj has won several cases against the State including at the Privy Council. The letter was issued ahead of the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night Forum, where Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was due to speak on the issue.
Balgobin Maharaj is seeking to challenge an “unlawful action, in the “declaration and/or decision by the Cabinet and/or the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government that the amendment to section 11 (4) the Municipal Corporations Act by the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022 operates retrospectively such that it extends the tenure of Councillors until 3rd December 2023, in consequence of which Local Government Elections are now due between 3rd December 2023 to 3rd March 2024”.
The letter stated that Balgobin Maharaj was “looking forward to the local government elections, which are lawfully due between December 2022 and March 2023”.
“Our client was eagerly awaiting this opportunity so that he could exercise his civic duty to vote for a new representative in hope that better representation could be provided for the burgesses of the electoral district of Maracas/Santa Margarita...,” the letter stated.
The letter said that local government elections were on held December 2, 2019 and in the electoral district of Maracas/Santa Margarita, the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) candidate Corey Selvon became councillor and from 2019 to date, Balgobin Maharaj has “grown frustrated with the poor representation provided by Mr Selvon”.
The letter detailed the chronology of the passage of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022, which was assented to on July 1, 2022.
The letter further noted a November 3, 2022, virtual news conference by Al-Rawi, where he “disclosed that it was Government’s intention to proclaim certain sections of the Act, specifically those dealing with an increase in term limits from three to four years for members of Council, and in particular, that of the Councillors and Aldermen”.
It stated that Balgobin Maharaj had followed debate on the Bill in both houses of Parliament and “at no point in time did the Government ever indicate that the legislation was to apply retrospectively and/or to the currently elected Councillors and/or Aldermen”.
“Our client, at all material times, understood the purport of the amendments to be in furtherance of reforming local government and therefore to apply prospectively to some future elected Council,” it stated.
The letter stated that, “The Minister further indicated that it was Government’s and/or Cabinet’s understanding of the law that it applies to the current Council and therefore their respective terms would be increased by one year due to the aforesaid amendments.”
And, “In light of that decision and/or declaration, the local government elections, which are due between December 2022 to March 2023, are now due one year later.”
The letter recalled that on November 3, Al-Rawi stated, “So the journey of bringing to life the full local government reform implementation now starts legislatively into action on the cabinet’s decision that we proclaim starting with the life of councils moving from three years to four years. Let me translate this into simple terms. It means that whereas the life of the terms of all councillors and aldermen would normally come to an end three years after their election, which in factual terms would mean by December 3 2022, instead, with the proclamation of this law as the cabinet has decided the law is to be proclaimed today with the proclamation of this law, the life of the councillors and the aldermen will now go to December 3 2023.”
According to the letter, Balgobin Maharaj will contend:
• that the decision was in any way unauthorised or contrary to law”, as well as excess of jurisdiction
• abuse of power; fraud, bad faith, improper purpose or irrelevant consideration;
• conflict with the policy of the Municipal Corporations Act;
• error of law, whether or not apparent on the face of the record;
• breach of or omission to perform a duty;
• deprivation of a legitimate expectation and, an exercise of a power in a manner that is so unreasonable that no reasonable person could have so exercised the power.