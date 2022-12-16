Court to hear State’s challenge on Tuesday

THE Appeal Court will next Tuesday morning hear the challenge brought by the State against the granting of injunctive relief to former police commissioner Gary Griffith by a High Court judge earlier this week, relative to the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) audit report.
During a brief hearing yesterday afternoon, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Nolan Bereaux, Peter Rajkumar and Maria Wilson gave directions for the filing of authorities and other necessary documents no later than 4 p.m. on Monday.
The issue before the court has two strands.
First, the court must decide whether it would be granting an application by the Office of the Attorney General on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for an expedited hearing of the appeal.
“We will hear you on why it should or should not be expedited and if we think it should not be granted, then we will not grant it,” said Justice Bereaux.
In the event the application is in fact granted, the justices will then move on to consider whether Justice Rampersad was plainly wrong in granting the injunction to Griffith and the court will deliver its ruling on Wednesday.
The effect of Justice Rampersad’s order is that the prime minister is restrained from laying an executive summary or any part of the audit committee report in Parliament.
But at yesterday’s hearing, senior counsel Russell Martineau, who appeared on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, submitted that the ruling went beyond that.
He said based on the wording of Justice Rampersad’s judgment, Rowley was retrained from using the report for any purpose at all.
“The order of the judge is a very wide order. It prevents the prime minister from publishing this report either in Parliament or otherwise. So, it means the prime minister can’t use this report at all, he must just keep it in his drawer. He can’t even show it to the President, for example,” said Martineau.
Frustrating delays
Martineau went on to submit it was the Government’s expectation that the report would be the first step in revamping and restructuring operations at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Firearms Department and that “every delay is frustrating this step”.
However, as Martineau was about to continue his submissions, he was stopped by Justice Bereaux.
The judge pointed out that he (Justice Bereaux) did not have the opportunity to peruse any of the evidence that was at present before the court and, therefore, the submissions were unnecessary.
“You are referring to affidavit evidence that I have not yet read and I feel very uncomfortable with you doing that,” he said.
He reminded Martineau that the purpose of the hearing was simply for the giving of directions and not the actual hearing of the appeal.
Senior Counsel Avory Sinanan, who appeared along with Larry Lalla and Ajay Birbal for Griffith, indicated that he and his team would be resisting the application for the expedited hearing.
“Having regard to the very extensive directions for the substantive hearing and this appeal, when you look at the papers, they are bringing matters before the (appeal) court that ought to have been brought before the judge,” said Sinanan.
In the end, Justice Bereaux proceeded to give the court’s directions for the filing of the documents.
Justice Rampersad’s ruling
On Tuesday, Justice Rampersad ruled in favour of Griffith in his application for interim relief pending the hearing and outcome of his substantive judicial review claim against the National Security Counsel with the prime minister at its helm.
Griffith contended that in late August, Lalla wrote to the AG’s Office, requesting the report not be laid in Parliament.
On September 2, attorney Tinelle Ramkissoon responded to the letter and gave the “assurance” this would not be done until all those “affected” by the findings of the report were given the opportunity to be heard and make representation.
Griffith’s attorneys said the letter gave no comfort to their client and, therefore, asked that the State give an undertaking to the court that the report would not be laid.
The attorneys for the State refused.
This was one of the main areas of focus by Justice Rampersad in granting the injunction.
The judge said it was perplexing to him why the State was refusing to give the undertaking, even though Ramkissoon’s letter gave the assurance that the report would not be published.
In the substantive claim, the former top cop is contending that the NSC did not have the power to appoint the committee to investigate the operations of the TTPS.
Only the Police Service Commission (PolSC) had the authority to do so, they are arguing.
In addition, the attorneys said the investigation was into the granting of FULs while Griffith was the head of the TTPS.
But in spite of this, none of the members of the committee either approached him during the course of the investigation and asked any questions or presented with any observations, findings or concerns.
Therefore, Griffith is asking that the court quash the report by declaring that the decision of the NSC to have a committee appointed and the report prepared infringed his rights, was unlawful and irrational.