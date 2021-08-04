COURTHOUSES across the country will remain closed to members of the public until at least September 30.
In his latest Covid-19 emergency practice directions released yesterday, Chief Justice Ivor Archie made the adjustment to his previous direction, extending the closure of courts as the country continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, Archie set new dates for the payment of fines, including those for the non-wearing of face masks, and court-ordered compensation.
While the amended directions were issued yesterday, they took effect from Tuesday.
For the duration of the closure of court buildings the judicial system will continue to operate electronically.
A waiver has been granted until September 30 for the payment of fees for the filing of documents electronically. Those who were ordered to pay fines and court-ordered compensation, not including maintenance, that were due no later than August 3, now have until December 30 to do so.
The payment of public-health fixed-penalty notices issued before August 3 has also been extended to December 30.
However, the latest direction stated that all fines, compensation and tickets for the non-wearing of face masks can be paid at any time using either credit or Visa debit cards.
Details on the process for doing so can be found on the Judiciary’s website.
Additionally, new dates between April 5, 2022 and August 29, 2023, have also been given for the hearing of matters in which members of the public are challenging mask tickets.
The directions for court operations also include paying traffic tickets received before May 26, 2020. The deadline for payment of all these tickets is September 30, but they can also be paid online. Those issued later than May 26, 2020, can be paid through the Ministry of Works and Transport Uturn system at select TTPost offices.
The filing of documents for the purposes of bail has to be done electronically. The documents are to be submitted via e-mail and appointments will be given to submit the hard copies for verification before approval.