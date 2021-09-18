Courts may have to step in today

IF by midday today the Police Service Commission (PolSC) does not withdraw its suspension letter preventing Gary Griffith from returning to duty as acting Police Commissioner, then the courts will get involved.
Following the PolSC’s letter dated September 17, Griffith issued a letter of his own to chairman of the PolSC Bliss Seepersad, threatening to file legal proceedings over the decision.
Based on consultation he had with his attorneys, Griffith said he was of the view his suspension was illegal, irrational and in breach of natural justice, null, void and of no legal effect.
“It is to be noted that the Commission has made it clear that it purports to act in the interest of the Police Service and in the public interest, in requiring me to cease with immediate effect, my reporting for duty until further notice.
“In this regard, I wish to say at the outset, that the Commission has thereby unequivocally bound itself to the narrow jurisdiction of acting in the public interest and in the interest of the Police Service. It is noteworthy that you have confined your requirement of representations, only to the decision to suspend,” Griffith wrote.
Griffith said he had a duty to assist the Commission in its investigation into an alleged gun racket within the Police Service in which certain officers were alleged to be accepting payment in exchange for the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
He was never named as a subject to the investigation, Griffith pointed out, and therefore his suspension from duty was unwarranted.
“It is noteworthy that in no correspondence has the Commission informed me that I am the subject of any of these investigations or that there is any allegation of wrongdoing made against me in relation to any of these investigations in my capacity as CoP,” he said.
Since the initiation of the investigation earlier this month, Griffith said he was contacted on a number of occasions by former High Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed to head the investigation.
In all of those instances, Griffith said he had provided all assistance John requested, gave him access to all relevant information he required, facilitated him in interviewing any police officer he wished, and allowed him access to all records he required.
“However, at no time did he make, or ask me to respond to, any allegations whatsoever against me or the performance of the functions of my office.
“Indeed, this is plain having regard to the last correspondence which I received from the Honourable Justice Stanley John (Ret), dated September 18, 2021, a copy of which I attach hereto for your ease of reference and which is marked ‘A’.
“In that letter Justice John states ‘I wish to reiterate that my remit does not involve an investigation into your good self as COP (Acting)...’. This is indeed self-explanatory.
“However, it would be plain and beyond doubt to anyone reading that letter, that I as CoP, am not under any investigation by Justice John,” Griffith wrote.
Based on this, Griffith said he wished to draw the Commission’s attention that based on its letter, it made it “crystal clear” it made its decision to suspend him on the basis of the investigation.
“That is the sole basis on which the Commission purportedly exercised its powers to suspend me in the purported interest of the Police Service and in the public interest. The letter of September 17, 2021, pellucidly demonstrates that the Commission mistakenly persuaded itself that the Stanley John investigation in and of itself, is a basis for suspending me.
“Justice John, in the said letter, has informed me that the remit of his investigation does not include an investigation into me as CoP. As such, the entire basis upon which the Commission purported to act and exercise the power of suspension has been wholly, entirely and irretrievably undermined.
“The Commission must have known that the remit of Justice John’s investigation did not include any investigation into me as CoP. As such, when it purported to exercise the power of suspension, it knew fully well that the suspension was done outside of the remit of Justice John’s investigation.
“Therefore, the Commission had no jurisdiction to suspend me on the basis of this investigation. The Commission’s decision was an illegality, irrational and in breach of the rules of natural justice, null, void and of no legal effect,” Griffith stated.
Based on all of this, Griffith said he was calling on the Commission to withdraw his suspension.
“I have retained a team of lawyers headed by Mr Ramesh L Maharaj, SC, together with Mr Jagdeo Singh, Mr Larry Lalla, Mr Alvin Ramroop and Ms Kristy Mohan.
“Based on the legal advice I have obtained, unless the Commission withdraws this letter by Sunday 19, September 2021 at 12 noon, an application for judicial review will be filed against the Commission for the Court to declare the suspension null, void and of no legal effect and for the Court to grant interim relief to stay the suspension until such time as the claim is determined by the High Court.
“In the event that it becomes necessary for me to apply to the High Court for relief, please treat this letter as a Pre-Action Protocol Letter issued in compliance with the provisions of the Civil Proceedings Rules 1998,” Griffith wrote.