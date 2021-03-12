Couva Sec excels again

Couva East Secondary and Vessigny Secondary are two government schools that have proven they can stand toe-to-toe with their prestigious peers.
Overcoming what seemed like insurmountable odds, the principals of both schools have praised their staff on their unwavering commitment as well as congratulated their pupils for their hard work and success.
Couva East Secondary copped four scholarships—one open and three additional—while Vessigny Secondary School scored one open.
“Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, and other technical and infrastructural issues at the school, I am touched by the diligence displayed by the staff, and students,” said Denise Mungal- Gosyne, principal at Couva East Secondary School.
Mungal-Gosyne, however, said while her pupils have done exceptionally well in the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination, the school is in desperate need of more space for its large pupil population.
“With 900 students, we must do certain subjects on a rotational basis. With one lab for biology, chemistry and physics, it is challenging to meet the needs of all of the students,” she said.
According to Mungal-Gosyne, if the Government could build at least another block (building) at the school, it would alleviate a lot of problems.
She said, “The school is approximately 38 years old. There are 900 students. We try to utilise every available space, but it is just not enough. Unfortunately, because we are lacking space, we can only offer certain subjects every other year. Our technical studies; where we got all four scholarships, would not come up again until 2022,” she said.
Mungal-Gosyne said the additional space will enable the school to offer more subjects to pupils.
“We have the space currently on the school compound to expand, but we need more buildings. If we get the additional buildings, it will cater for the students in the visual and performing arts (VAPA) and technical studies, who currently share one small room.”
Apart from a lack of space, the school still does not have proper internet service.
She said, “We have internet, but mainly in the administration block. We don’t have fence to fence, so if students are coming out in September, how are we going to cope?”
Mungal-Gosyne expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the parents, teachers, and pupils who have all done their best despite the circumstances.
She also commended the work of the Community Police, the Student Support Services, and the Parents/Teachers Association for providing support where necessary.
Weathering the storm
Similar sentiments were echoed by vice-principal at Vessigny Secondary, Marlene Emanis, who said: “I am very elated. I am very proud we are doing well. Even though we are in a pandemic, I think because of the commitment and the hard work of the teachers we are really weathering the storm.”
The transition to online studies did present challenges, Emanis said, but with some of the teachers and staff already proficient in online learning, they were able to help others who were a bit weaker.
Initially, not all of the pupils had devices to work on, but through the donation of various companies in the area, those without devices were given tablets last week, Emanis said.
“It was a team effort to make that transition. At present, all of the children are online,” she said.