COVAX ‘in disarray’

Exactly when Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago is up in the air.
Despite earlier assurances that T&T would receive a shipment of close to 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility by mid-March, it is still unclear when these vaccines will arrive and how many will be supplied.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has advised that there has as yet been no confirmation from COVAX and the facility, which was initially established to ensure smaller nations have equitable access to the vaccine, is in “deep disarray”.
Rowley was speaking during a televised “Conversations with the Prime Minister” event on Thursday night at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre.
Earlier this month, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the first tranche of vaccines was due to arrive some time in mid-March.
However, Rowley noted that several dates have not been met.
“We are at a stage where we were told maybe we would get vaccines at the end of January, that is when the COVAX had looked like it was going to work.
“January came and went, and we were told maybe towards the end of February, and everybody is waiting,” he said.
Rowley said he was then given an exact date, March 22, for when the vaccines would arrive.
“That’s next week,” he noted. “As I speak now, we have no confirmation that on March 22 we are going to get vaccines.”
Rowley added that, far from the 100,000 T&T was initially set to receive, the number was brought down to 33,000. But in a conversation with an official from the World Health Organisation, he said it became apparent that COVAX may not be able to deliver even that amount.
“Not being able to confirm a shipment now is making us believe that COVAX has not been able to access (vaccines),” said Rowley.
He said this was because COVAX assigned T&T’s supply to the AstraZeneca manufacturer in Korea, and that company has fallen short of the volume that it was anticipated to make.
He said this was not just a T&T problem but one many small countries were facing, as bigger, as richer countries have been buying up the supply of vaccines for their own populations.
Speaking on the vaccines that were gifted to Barbados by the government of India, from which T&T received 2,000 doses, Rowley said contrary to reports, there was no gift of 500,000 vaccines to the region from India.
He said some people were claiming there were racial motives for T&T “refusing” vaccines from India, when this was not the case as India had not made any vaccine gift available to T&T.
Rowley said the Government had made several attempts to get vaccines from India, including communicating directly with the supplier, which said their company was not taking any more orders.
He said a few Caricom countries had received gifts of vaccines from India, but T&T would not “beg” for vaccines.
“When you go to somebody asking for a gift, that is not a gift,” he said.
“You’re begging. There was no arrangement for us here in T&T to vaccinate the population by begging.”
China vaccine
As soon as China’s Sinopharm vaccine is approved by the World Health Organisation, “if it gets approval, Trinidad and Tobago would be in a position to access that source, among others”, the PM also said.
Rowley said in his conversation with China’s President, Xi Jinping, this week, he “promised” that once T&T is prepared to use the Chinese vaccine, China will be able to help this country.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said it’s only WHO’s approval standing between the Chinese vaccine and T&T and Sinopharm. Deyalsingh said Sinopharm Phase 3 clinical data was going before the WHO “as we speak, and if things go according to plan, the Sinopharm vaccine should get emergency authorisation or emergency use licence hopefully by the end of March”.
He said the Ministry of Health had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Sinopharm, “so we are in the game with Sinopharm once the vaccine becomes WHO-approved”.
—with reporting by Ria Taitt