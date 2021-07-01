Covid-19 claims 12th police officer

coronavirus

A twelfth police officer has died as a result of complications associated with Covid-19.

Sgt Tony Rampaul, who was last attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Aranjuez Unit, died on Wednesday at the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility.

On Tuesday, WPC Vernessa Stoute, a mother of three, died of the virus while undergoing treatment at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre.

In a statement yesterday, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the TTPS extended condolences to Rampaul’s family, friends and colleagues.

Rampaul also worked in the Cumuto Highway Patrol Division and at the Port of Spain Division.

He joined the TTPS on May 1, 1992, and “remained a dedicated and committed officer for 29 years”, the TTPS stated.

His seniors remembered him as an adviser who provided advice to younger officers.

“He was always coaching and giving guidance on the job. Sgt Rampaul will be remembered for his initiative to do more than was required on the job, ­always going the extra mile,” the TTPS noted.

Sgt Rampaul was on pre-retirement leave.

He lived at Pasea Road, Tunapuna, and leaves to mourn his wife, son and daughter.

