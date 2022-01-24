Eighteen more people, including one fully vaccinated person from Tobago, have lost their lives to the deadly Covid-19 virus.
This brings the total number of deaths to date to 3,320.
And an additional 389 persons have tested positive for the virus from samples taken between the period January 17 to 23, and not the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update as at yesterday, the deceased patients were eight elderly males, seven elderly females, two middle-aged males and one middle-aged female.
Of all the patients, nine people had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, dementia, asthma and a history of strokes.
Four persons had only one comorbidity each while five patients had no known medical conditions.
There are now a total of 18,300 active positive cases, including 724 patients in Tobago.
The total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 106,806.
Of the 434 hospitalised patients 22 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 30 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).
The ministry also noted there are 11 patients in step-down or transition facilities, 22 patients in State-supervised quarantine facilities and 17,366 patients in home self-isolation.
The population’s vaccination status is now 48.9 per cent with 684,155 people considered fully vaccinated and 105,247 people have received a booster shot as well. The ministry reported that 15 per cent of patients in hospital or step-down facilities representing 1,914 people are fully vaccinated while 85 per cent of patients, 10,863, are not.
To date, 558,707 people have tested for the virus at both public and private facilities.