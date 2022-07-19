Covid-19 virus

ONE more person has died of the Covid-19 virus, and 47 people have tested positive from samples taken during the period July 16 and 17.

This brings the total number of active cases to 6,014 and total number of deaths to date at 4,039 people. According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patient was an elderly man with one single comorbidity.

The total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic now stands at 169,227.

The number of hospitalised patients is 94 while 5,920 patients remain in home self-isolation.

Of the hospitalised patients, three are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and three are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The national population vaccination status remains at 51.1 per cent with 714,900 people considered fully vaccinated and 166,823 people have received a booster shot as well.

