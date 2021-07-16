Covid-19 death toll nearing 1,000

Covid-19 deaths are nearing 1,000.
The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 251 additional cases of the virus.
In its clinical update, the ministry said the deceased patients were:
• six elderly males with comorbidities
• five elderly females with comorbidities
• one middle-age male with comorbidities
• one middle-age male without comorbidities.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020 to 982.
Between July 1 and 16, there were 135 Covid-19 deaths, compared to 200 deaths recorded between June 1 and June 16.
So far this month, 50 elderly men, 41 elderly women, 24 middle-age men, 19 middle-age women and one young adult male have died from the virus.
Of the 135 deceased patients, 116 had pre-existing medical conditions.
For 2021 thus far, there have been 855 Covid-19-related deaths.
The highest number of deaths was recorded in June (352) while the second highest was in May (326).
The additional 251 positive Covid-19 cases reported yesterday increased total cases to 35,679 and cases for 2021 so far to 28,529.
Between July 1 and July 16, a total of 2, 886 people tested positive for the virus. There were 5,697 cases for the same period in June.
A total of 311 positive patients hospitalised, with 93 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 16 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
Vaccination
To date, 91,844 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 141,387 the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The ministry said 151,831 people have been fully vaccinated.