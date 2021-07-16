Covid-19 death toll nearing 1,000

coronavirus

Covid-19 deaths are nearing 1,000.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 251 additional cases of the virus.

In its clinical update, the ministry said the deceased patients were:

• six elderly males with comorbidities

• five elderly females with comorbidities

• one middle-age male with comorbidities

• one middle-age male without comorbidities.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020 to 982.

Between July 1 and 16, there were 135 Covid-19 deaths, compared to 200 deaths recorded be­tween June 1 and June 16.

So far this month, 50 elderly men, 41 elderly women, 24 middle-age men, 19 middle-age women and one young adult male have died from the virus.

Of the 135 deceased patients, 116 had pre-­exis­ting medical conditions.

For 2021 thus far, there have been 855 Covid-19-related deaths.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in June (352) while the second highest was in May (326).

The additional 251 positive Covid-19 ca­ses reported yesterday increased total cases to 35,679 and cases for 2021 so far to 28,529.

Between July 1 and July 16, a total of 2, 886 people tested positive for the virus. There were 5,697 cases for the same period in June.

A total of 311 posi­tive patients hospital­ised, with 93 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 16 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).

Vaccination

To date, 91,844 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 141,387 the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfi­zer vaccine.

The ministry said 151,831 people have been fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUCHDOWN

TOUCHDOWN

After 16 long months, Trinidad and Tobago’s borders officially reopen this morning.

The borders were closed on March 22, 2020, days after the country recorded its first case of Covid-19. Initially, the borders were closed to all travellers, including T&T nationals, and all commercial flights had been suspended.

The measure was eventually relaxed somewhat to allow nationals to return after applying for exemptions.

Covid-19 death toll nearing 1,000

Covid-19 death toll nearing 1,000

Covid-19 deaths are nearing 1,000.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 251 additional cases of the virus.

In its clinical update, the ministry said the deceased patients were:

Fourth death linked to hospital cluster

Fourth death linked to hospital cluster

A fourth patient linked to the cluster of Covid-19 cases at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago has died.

Dr Anthony Thompson, Covid-19 response team member in the office of the County Medical Officer of Health, confirmed the additional death during Tobago’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday.

Food establishments get ready for Monday

Food establishments get ready for Monday

The countdown is on.

Many restaurants and food establishments in the Port of Spain area yesterday began cleaning and sanitising their businesses, in anticipation of reopening come Monday.

One week ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that all restaurants, food establishments, itinerant and non-itinerant food services will be allowed to provide drive-through, curbside and take­away services starting on Monday.

When the Express visited Ariapita Avenue yesterday, where dozens of food establishments which have been closed for over two months are located, there was a buzz of activity.

Venezuelan charged with human trafficking

Venezuelan charged with human trafficking

Venezuelan Yilfrenth Alisson Ramirez Diaz was yesterday remanded into custody after appearing in court on human trafficking charges.

Diaz, 29, also called “Morfeo”, was charged for the following:

•Receiving and transporting for the purpose of sexual exploitation contrary to Section 16 of the Trafficking in Persons Act 12:10

Recommended for you