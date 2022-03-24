There has been a significant decline in overall hospital occupancy in the parallel healthcare system.
This is a “good sign”, according to Health Ministry officials, who yesterday announced that patients needing intensive care unit (ICU) treatment, high dependency unit (HDU) care and requests for ambulance services for Covid-19 patients have all declined over the past month.
On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he would meet with health official in the next few days to look at the full reopening of the country.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said: “We have noticed positive trends for the past 34 days. During this time, we have noted that the overall occupancy has been 40 per cent and less and this has been a consistent trend. This, of course, is a very welcoming sign and is a positive trend. At present, the national overall occupancy is at 22 per cent. And to put this into context, two out of ten beds are currently filled. Again, a very positive trend and a good sign and hopefully part of our return to normalcy.
“The current occupancy levels and the number of patients in our hospitals really are reflective of a trend of less severely and critically-ill patients requiring care,” she added.
Breaking it down, the occupancy levels at all hospitals are under 30 per cent. In other words, only three out of ten beds at each hospital are currently occupied.
The ICU occupancy has now dropped to 26 per cent, with 21 out of 80 beds currently occupied.
And the national HDU occupancy is 13 per cent, she said.
As at yesterday, Abdool-Richards said there were 175 patients in the parallel healthcare system, including 159 in hospital and 16 in a step-down facility.
Additionally, there are 15 patients across the ten accident and emergency (A&E) departments.
Over the last two months, there has a been a decline in the total number of Covid patients in the A&E departments.
Over the last three weeks, there has been no new ICU level patients admitted into the A&E departments.
Continuing with the trend of decreasing numbers, Abdool-Richards added: “The ambulance services, another indicator that we use, has a low overall usage for Covid-19 patients and the seven-day rolling average for ambulance usage for Covid patients is currently at 15 per cent.”
However, in April 2021, a spike in cases followed similar occupancy levels, A&E numbers, as well as the percentage of ambulance usage recorded.
The spike occurred in mid-April and generally progressed to July, and again in October there was another spike in cases.
However, Abdool-Richards said patients now are less severely ill.
Nevertheless, despite the ease at the hospitals and step-down facilities indicating a decline of the virus severely affecting people, Abdool-Richards cautioned citizens to seek medical care early if they have signs of Covid-19 or they have been confirmed with Covid-19.
‘Significant drop’
Expressing similar sentiments, Dr Avery Hinds, Technical Director, Epidemiological Division, said for the year 2022, there has been a decline in the rolling average of daily positive cases.
In January, there was an average of 633 cases daily. That dropped to 579 cases per day in February.
And for the month of March, it’s currently around 355 cases a day, he said.
“There is a significant drop or decrease in those numbers of daily confirmed cases. At present, what we have is a seven-day rolling average of about 312 cases on a given day over the last seven days or so,” said Hinds.
“What we notice is that the difference between the previous and the last epidemiologic week, week ten and week 11, has been about a 20.9 per cent decrease. Against that, we also look at the overall levels of positivity, meaning the percentage of people presenting for care, who are tested for Covid-19 and come back positive, and we’re seeing that drop into the low 30s in terms of percentage positivity. So that again is an encouraging sign.”
Prime Minister to meet with health team
On Tuesday, in addition to disclosing that he may soon reopen the country, the Prime Minister also said that he will be meeting with health officials.
When asked what recommendations were made by health officials to lead to consider such a decision, Hinds replied, “The Prime Minister indicated that he will be meeting with the health team so until that meeting happens any comments will be pre-emptive and premature. So, we’re going to await that meeting before any further announcements or discussions on the way forward.”
Asked about safe zones and events scheduled for April, he added: “What remains open or doesn’t remain open, what changes will be taking place after the meeting with the Prime Minister, those changes will be announced in the wake of the meeting.”
Changes in Point Fortin
As a result of the decreasing numbers, Abdool-Richards said that, as of yesterday, the area hospital in Point Fortin, which had been categorised as a step-down facility, has now been upgraded to treat moderately and severely-ill patients with Covid-19.
This as the Point Fortin Hospital was recently rededicated to the traditional healthcare system,
“This follows with the honourable Prime Minister’s announcement that we would be consolidating the parallel healthcare system as we attempt to return to normalcy,” she said.
She said the other step-down facilities, including UTT, Debe and the Tacarigua Racquet Centre, are all empty and have been empty for approximately one to two weeks.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh will provide information on any policy updates for the decommissioning of the facilities, she added.