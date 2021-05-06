coronavirus

Covid-19-positive nurse Trevor Cruickshank died at hospital on Tuesday.

Cruickshank was one of six Covid-19-positive people who passed away on that day.

He was a patient at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The nurse was in his 70s and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. During his career, he worked at several local hospitals, the Express was told.

The father was described as a loving and caring person who would have helped anyone.

Cruickshank was said to have also had a high work ethic and never disclosed information about any patient.

This is one of the reasons his relatives were up in arms that information about Cruickshank’s death was circulated on social media.

They called for the intervention of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, stating, “We are hurting from his death and now have an additional burden of privacy abuse. How did this information get out? We need answers and plan to take it further if this isn’t addressed properly.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
COVID TRAGEDY

COVID TRAGEDY

A father and son died from the Covid-19 virus hours apart between Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning.

But Premnath Ramkalawan, 66, and his son Mahindra Nigel Ramkalawan, 36, never saw the inside of a hospital.

MP: Tunapuna market properly sanitised

MP: Tunapuna market properly sanitised

Member of Parliament for Tunapuna Esmond Forde is assuring that the Tunapuna market as well as the Unemployment Relief Office (URP) where Balnarine “Balo” Bennie worked have been properly sanitised.

Bennie, a well-known Tunapuna resident, died on Monday due to Covid-19 complications.

Covid-19 positive male nurse dies

Covid-19 positive male nurse dies

Covid-19-positive nurse Trevor Cruickshank died at hospital on Tuesday.

Cruickshank was one of six Covid-19-positive people who passed away on that day.

He was a patient at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The nurse was in his 70s and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. During his career, he worked at several local hospitals, the Express was told.

‘No oxygen shortage’

‘No oxygen shortage’

The public health system is “more than adequately stocked with oxygen supplies”, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

It said in a statement, it was responding to “numerous requests for information” on the question of oxygen for patients in hospital.

This followed reports on social media of a possible oxygen shortage in the healthcare system amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

+2
The arsonist/murderer who escaped justice

The arsonist/murderer who escaped justice

THIS Mother’s Day, like every day for the past five years, Ann Marie Jacob will wake up and think about her grandchildren Keimel and Kylah.

Ann Marie will remember that Keimel, four, loved her cooking of dasheen bush and rice; and that Kylah, ten months old, enjoyed standing on her plump legs and calling out and waving to her grandparents.