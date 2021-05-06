Covid-19 positive male nurse dies

Covid-19-positive nurse Trevor Cruickshank died at hospital on Tuesday.
Cruickshank was one of six Covid-19-positive people who passed away on that day.
He was a patient at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
The nurse was in his 70s and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. During his career, he worked at several local hospitals, the Express was told.
The father was described as a loving and caring person who would have helped anyone.
Cruickshank was said to have also had a high work ethic and never disclosed information about any patient.
This is one of the reasons his relatives were up in arms that information about Cruickshank’s death was circulated on social media.
They called for the intervention of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, stating, “We are hurting from his death and now have an additional burden of privacy abuse. How did this information get out? We need answers and plan to take it further if this isn’t addressed properly.”