Covid-19 vaccination falls dangerously

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is once again urging people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so urgently, as they may not be able to receive the care they need should they contract the virus and need to be cared for in the Intensive Care Unit or High Dependency Unit.
Deyalsingh made the plea, as he noted that the Covid-19 vaccination rate has fallen dangerously.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said roughly 3,000 people were being vaccinated per day for the previous three weeks.
That has now fallen to an average of 1,614 shots per day.
“Our vaccination rates have plummeted dangerously by about 55 per cent... We need to inject a sense of urgency again into our population to get vaccinated,” he said. “Because the level of care at the ICU and HDU setting that the unvaccinated will expect may not be there.”
Deyalsingh said healthcare systems around the world are being faced with decisions on who gets a certain level of care among the unvaccinated.
He gave the example of a 40-year-old “anti-vaxxer” in the United States who contracted Covid-19 and presented to the hospital for care.
Doctors were faced with the choice of giving the last available ICU bed to the man or to a ten-year-old child who had been in a serious accident, Deyalsingh said.
“We are reaching that point in Trinidad and Tobago that we have been advising, warning the population of for months now,” the minister said.
Principal Medical Officer of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards also warned of limited ICU bed availability.
ICU admissions increasing
She said ICU admissions have been increasing, with at least five severely ill patients being admitted daily.
She said the majority of ICU beds are currently filled, while the overall hospital occupancy is at 34 per cent.
“The ICU occupancy over the last week has been increasing, and this has been noted on a daily basis from last week Saturday to present. Yesterday, at a meeting with all Medical Chiefs of Staff from the traditional and parallel healthcare system, we confirmed that there has been an increasing number of severely and critically ill patients presenting to the Accident and Emergency,” Abdool-Richards said.
She added that 90 per cent of people being admitted to the ICU are not fully vaccinated. Deyalsingh said the ministry is now launching a National Care Fair initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated.
The Care Fairs will be set up at six sites throughout T&T.
Deyalsingh said while people can be vaccinated at the Care Fairs, the initiative is not just a vaccination drive, but also to educate people on comorbidities and provide free screening and consultation for non-communicable diseases.
“It is a whole wellness approach,” he said.