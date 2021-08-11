Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) country representative Dr Erica Wheeler is assuring the public that WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines are not trial vaccines.
“The manufacturers have to apply to a regulatory agency, and the European Medical Agency is the one that we use most in PAHO, but we also take our lead from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the US, and these agencies are the ones that issued the temporary authorisation ahead of the full product licence. And why are we doing this? Because we are in the midst of a pandemic...,” she emphasised.
“There are many strict protections and strong safety and monitoring processes to help ensure that the vaccines are safe and effective. Again, I repeat, Covid-19 vaccines are not trial vaccines. They’ve been through clinical phases...it starts with animals and then it goes to tens of thousands of people, and it also takes into consideration people who are at high risk of developing illnesses,” she added.
Wheeler was speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual news conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
She noted some people are of the view that because the Covid-19 vaccines were approved so quickly, they were not safe for use.
She however stressed the “unprecedented financial investment and scientific collaboration between vaccine manufacturers” was the reason behind the quick approval.
“Some of the steps in the research and the development happened in parallel. They did not wait year after year, so this is why we now have safe, approved vaccines, and they continue to be monitored, even when they have been administered at the country level,” she said.
Wheeler went on to debunk several “fictitious claims” circulating on social media regarding Covid-19 vaccines. One of them, she pointed out, was a claim the vaccines contained microchips and can alter people’s DNA.
“Microchips have never ever been used in vaccines and are not part of Covid-19 vaccines. Vaccines cannot change your DNA,” she assured.
Wheeler added that the vaccines also do not cause infertility as some people thought.
“In fact, some persons who have received these vaccines as part of the trials have actually become pregnant, so clearly they do not interfere with fertility. And rumours about the composition, what’s in it and whether they are harmful, not just microchips or anything else, these are false,” she stressed.