THE law will be applied to all, irrespective of ethnicity, gender, geographical location, and socioeconomic background.
This was the message of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday in responding to comments made by people on its social media platforms following the news that over 100 persons had been detained during an event on Sunday night at The Residence nightclub at One Woodbrook Place for breaching the Public Health Ordinance.
All persons, including the patrons, the manager, and employees of the establishment, are to be charged by summons.
Ninety-six of these individuals will face charges under Section 3 (1) (a) of the Ordinance, which states it is an offence for someone to be found at a public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten.
Eight persons will be charged under Section 4 (1) (d) which states it is an offence to hold a public party or public fete; Section 3 (1) (a) which states it is an offence for someone to be found at a public place where the number of persons gathered, at any time, exceeds ten.
Three Venezuelan women who are in the country illegally were also detained and will be handed over to Immigration authorities.
In a media release yesterday, the TTPS said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith noted that this case exemplified the Police Service’s stance that the law will be applied to all.
“As you would have seen, we raided the Passage to Asia compound where a function was in progress and where 71 persons were charged for failing to wear a mask and for gathering in numbers exceeding ten. Once I receive the information, I will act and I really want to thank the public for their assistance over the past weeks. I want to assure you, no matter where you live and your status in life, you cannot find sanctuary for wrongdoing. Because of information sent to me and the quick response of the TTPS, several planned parties were aborted and monies refunded from these so-called virtual fetes,” Griffith said.
Police operation
Sunday’s operation took place about 11.30 p.m. and was supervised by Supt Henry, ASP Baird, Insp Grant, Sgt Carmona and members of the Western Division Task Force, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and the Canine Branch.
Griffith, having been notified of the party, gave certain instructions to the Western Division Police, under the guidance of Senior Supt Kelvern Thompson.
Both the front and back entrances were blocked by police officers, preventing any escape.
Police entered the establishment and observed persons not practising social distancing, nor wearing masks over their faces.
They detained all the patrons, most of whom live in areas of North Trinidad.
There were several foreigners and children of well-known families, police said.
The party was shut down, all persons were detained, and their information recorded.
The Express was told that most of the detainees had been released by last night.
“We would like to remind the public that we cannot be everywhere to police every situation, but what we can do is to act when proper and timely information reaches us, and for that we would like to congratulate and thank those who continue to support our efforts in reporting crimes, by dialling 555 or using the TTPS App,” the TTPS stated.
Another 100 escape
Griffith also noted that an investigation is under way to determine whether an inspector of police was derelict in her duties when she responded to a similar report of a party in progress at The Residence last Friday night.
In that incident, police received a report of another event under way at the nightclub.
Officers responded around midnight and knocked on the front door of The Residence. Before the door was opened, all the patrons escaped through the back door.
He says, based on how things played out that night, the police allowed over 100 patrons to escape without charges being laid.