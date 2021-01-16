Covid can’t stop unions from defending workers

Saying Covid-19 restrictions would not prevent them from defending the working class, Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget led a motorcade from San Fernando to Port of Spain yesterday morning.

JTUM members are calling for a meeting with Government on allegations that workers are being victimised by employers who are citing a fall in economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 200 vehicles started the motorcade which began at the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) headquarters in San Fernando.

Roget instructed that all participants wear face masks and follow Ministry of Heath safety protocols.

He said employees continued to face threats of retrenchment, privatisation, falling standard of living, non-settlement of negotiations and crime.

The motorcade proceeded along the Southern Main Road from Marabella to Chaguanas, through Montrose and then on to the Eastern Main Road.

It ended at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, yesterday afternoon.

Last week, trade unions met to discuss issues affecting workers including wage negotiations, privatisation, utilities and public services.

Roget said trade union leaders were asking for a meeting with Government to “work out a mechanism and anything less than that is disrespect”.

He said stalled negotiations were affecting workers and requests for a meeting with Finance Minister Colm Imbert were not answered. Roget said Covid-19 will not prevent the union from acting on behalf of members.

“Covid or no Covid, their agenda continues so we must not stop. Those who stand against what we represent are using this time to do what they wanted for quite a while,” he said.

Roget said what Government failed to understand was that the issues workers faced now were not new and were not created because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘High time workers come together’

As the motorcade came to a stop at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Roget told members there was a sense of “hopelessness in the country”.

About 30 cars and one maxi-taxi filed into the car park near the Grand Stand bringing in approximately 120 people, all waving flags and banners of the OWTU and other unions.

“It is high time all workers impacted by mass retrenchment, rise in the cost of living, crime situation, lack of proper health care and a total sense of hopelessness in the country, it is high time that all workers come together in their own interests to defend their rights,” Roget said.

“Today there are complaints throughout the entire society of Trinidad and Tobago and the trade union movement has decided that the time for ramping up the fight-back is now so what you would have seen today is the first of many actions and events that will be hosted by the movement.”

He added, “It is good enough for the trade union leaders to say one thing but we need to get people involved in these battles for equity, justice and fair play.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Fed up of waiting

Fed up of waiting

‘I’M fed up.”

These three short words sum up the emotion of patients seeking outpatient services at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, while their appointments keep getting pushed back over and over again.

While Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has showered praises on the parallel healthcare system established due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the primary healthcare system is suffering.

Vaccine still recommended for elderly

Vaccine still recommended for elderly

Despite reports from Nor­way of a number of elderly people dying after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says the vaccine is still recommended for the elderly popula­tion as they are the ones most at risk.

Parasram, who was speaking du­ring yesterday’s Covid-19 virtual media briefing, said it is still too early to make any determination regarding the “Norway incident” as investigations are ongoing.

+2
Father and son tied up, executed

Father and son tied up, executed

An elderly man and his 47-year-old son were tied up and executed at their home in Freeport.

Their decomposing bodies were found in separate rooms at the family’s La Jobas Road, Chickland Village, home yesterday.

The men were identified as Mohaid Hosein, 71, and his son, Navie Hosein.

+3
Security firm appeals multi-million-dollar helicopter contract

Security firm appeals multi-million-dollar helicopter contract

A local security company took the State to court in 2019 for breach of a US$21.8 million contract to build a hangar in Cumuto to store five helicopters, but lost and has appealed.

Two sub-contractors are to be compensated, however.

The former government had agreed to buy the helicopters in 2014 but did not make the downpayment and the deal fell through with Bell Helicopter of Texas, USA.

Bell is one of the largest suppliers of military helicopters to the United States Army.

+2
Covid can’t stop unions from defending workers

Covid can’t stop unions from defending workers

Saying Covid-19 restrictions would not prevent them from defending the working class, Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget led a motorcade from San Fernando to Port of Spain yesterday morning.

JTUM members are calling for a meeting with Government on allegations that workers are being victimised by employers who are citing a fall in economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.