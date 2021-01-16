Covid can’t stop unions from defending workers

Saying Covid-19 restrictions would not prevent them from defending the working class, Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget led a motorcade from San Fernando to Port of Spain yesterday morning.
JTUM members are calling for a meeting with Government on allegations that workers are being victimised by employers who are citing a fall in economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Almost 200 vehicles started the motorcade which began at the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) headquarters in San Fernando.
Roget instructed that all participants wear face masks and follow Ministry of Heath safety protocols.
He said employees continued to face threats of retrenchment, privatisation, falling standard of living, non-settlement of negotiations and crime.
The motorcade proceeded along the Southern Main Road from Marabella to Chaguanas, through Montrose and then on to the Eastern Main Road.
It ended at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, yesterday afternoon.
Last week, trade unions met to discuss issues affecting workers including wage negotiations, privatisation, utilities and public services.
Roget said trade union leaders were asking for a meeting with Government to “work out a mechanism and anything less than that is disrespect”.
He said stalled negotiations were affecting workers and requests for a meeting with Finance Minister Colm Imbert were not answered. Roget said Covid-19 will not prevent the union from acting on behalf of members.
“Covid or no Covid, their agenda continues so we must not stop. Those who stand against what we represent are using this time to do what they wanted for quite a while,” he said.
Roget said what Government failed to understand was that the issues workers faced now were not new and were not created because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘High time workers come together’
As the motorcade came to a stop at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Roget told members there was a sense of “hopelessness in the country”.
About 30 cars and one maxi-taxi filed into the car park near the Grand Stand bringing in approximately 120 people, all waving flags and banners of the OWTU and other unions.
“It is high time all workers impacted by mass retrenchment, rise in the cost of living, crime situation, lack of proper health care and a total sense of hopelessness in the country, it is high time that all workers come together in their own interests to defend their rights,” Roget said.
“Today there are complaints throughout the entire society of Trinidad and Tobago and the trade union movement has decided that the time for ramping up the fight-back is now so what you would have seen today is the first of many actions and events that will be hosted by the movement.”
He added, “It is good enough for the trade union leaders to say one thing but we need to get people involved in these battles for equity, justice and fair play.”