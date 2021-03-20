Covid cases on the rise in Caroni

There is a surge in Covid-19 cases in the county of Caroni, with the number of cases more than doubling within a two-week period.
This was disclosed by Caroni County Medical Officer of Health Dr Jeanine St Bernard yesterday.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news briefing, St Bernard noted that there are now 60 active cases of Covid-19 in that county, up from just 26 at the beginning of the month.
These 60 cases have had more than 900 primary, secondary and tertiary contacts who will now have to be either swabbed and tested for the virus or placed into quarantine.
St Bernard said while county Caroni is experiencing a spike, this does not mean other counties are safe.
She gave the example of one Covid-positive person who, after being swabbed, attended a church service in another county and interacted with other members of the church.
“The church was not actually located in county Caroni,” she said. “So again, it shows the linkages and how we’re all connected. County Caroni is not in a dome. So what happens in county Caroni will affect other counties and affect the country.”
She said that person was linked to two contacts in the St George East county and another three in the St George West county who later tested positive for the virus.
From that one case, there were 23 primary contacts, 43 secondary contacts and 41 tertiary contacts.
Fifteen more Covid-19-positive cases were generated from that one person, she added.
Bar hopping
St Bernard also pointed to “bar hopping” as one of the reasons for the spread.
She said two people who had tested positive for the virus admitted to the practice.
“We actually had two cases that when we investigated and asked where they’d been, they actually admitted to bar hopping. Some of us know the tradition where you don’t just go to one bar, when you park up outside and hang out with people, but then you proceed to go to another bar and another bar. And this is a practice that I would want to strongly discourage, as the potential for exposure to Covid-19 increases, and it increases exponentially.”
St Bernard said she met with president of the Bar Keepers and Operators Association Satesh Moonasar to discuss the issue.
“Barkeepers do not benefit from bars having to be closed to sanitise or closed because all of the workers are either infected with Covid-19, or at home, because they’re in quarantine,” she said.
“It is important that social distancing is maintained outside of the bars. Barkeepers may not have jurisdiction over the pavement or across the road from the bars, but most certainly they can discourage persons from gathering immediately outside of the bar, or in the precinct of the bar.
“It’s been very discouraging to my surveillance team... when they personally witness massive gatherings immediately outside of bars with persons not wearing their masks, and knowing that they have had to call not one person to tell them that they were infected with the Covid-19 virus, but six more persons having to be contacted and told that they are actually infected as a result of the association with the bar.”
Final exams
St Bernard urged the public to comply with the Covid-19 protocols and she said having to quarantine large number of people will affect business continuity and productivity, as well as pose a risk to pupils preparing to write the CSEC and CAPE exams.
“CSEC and CAPE exams are starting in June and we do not want students to miss their final exams. Covid-19 is still an active threat to the health and well-being of the citizens of this country. It is a threat to our students who are starting exams soon, and the public health and Covid-19 protocols are there for the benefit of the citizens which include out children. We need you the population to take heed,” she said. Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds noted there had been an upward trend of Covid-19 cases overall, moving from an average of three cases per day to around eight cases per day.