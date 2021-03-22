The country is seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.
So said Chief Medical Official Dr Roshan Parasram who yesterday confirmed an upsurge in reported cases over the last three weeks.
During the Health Ministry’s virtual news conference, Parasram said: “What we are seeing is a rolling average of 10.28 cases over the last seven days, 70 cases over the last epidemiological week compared to 37 the week before, representing an 89 per cent increase over that period.
“Thirty-four cases accrued over the weekend alone and 142 cases for the first three weeks of March versus 149 for all of February. If you simply compare February to March you are seeing now what seems to be going into a significant increase.”
While this worrying increase has not been categorised as a third wave of infections in the country, Parasram said it needs to be viewed by the public as “something of concern at this point in time”.
He added: “There was a clear distinction between Phase I and Phase II. You could see there was an end of Phase I and there was a restart of cases into Phase II. We haven’t seen that clear distinction as yet in Phase II.
“Regardless of what you want to call it, it is a significant increase again looking upwards of 80-something per cent in terms of number of cases week-on-week, and it really needs to be viewed by the public and the Ministry of Health as something of concern at this point in time.”
As such, Parasram called on the general public to play its role in terms of personal protection as Trinidad and Tobago continues to be listed as having community spread of the virus, as there’s no way to tell if someone has the virus by simply looking at them.
“If you go out of your home and you go into any circumstance where you drop your guard, meaning you take off your mask for any reason and you have no physical distance, then you put yourself at risk and you’re taking a risk and I think at this point in time with the numbers going up we need everyone to play your individual part,” Parasram added.
A call to business owners
Parasram also encouraged all businesses to ensure persons entering any establishment be sanitised and wear a mask.
Additionally, he said the Ministry of Health has now widened its contact tracing process to include primary, secondary and tertiary contacts and healthcare workers should continue to be very vigilant as they try their best to contain the epidemic as it occurs in different parts of the country.
Giving his epidemiological update, Parasram said County Caroni continues to have clusters of cases, with some new cases also spilling over into Victoria, St Patrick and St George Central and St George East.
However, Parasram said: “It is a very small country. Although we have a cluster of cases occurring in one or two counties at any given time, that can easily spread to the entire country in a very short space of time because people live and work and actually go for other activities in many areas of the country and can take the virus with them.”