Covid cautious: no mas for PM this year

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley opted to not play mas this year out of an abundance of caution, having contracted the Covid-19 virus three times.
The Prime Minister is well-known to take to the streets in his sailor costume in the band All Stars, chipping to the beats of the pan.
In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, Rowley played mas with the band Etienne and Friends, started by award-winning jazz musician Etienne Charles.
The Express noticed this year, with the return of revelry to the roads post-Covid, the Prime Minister was missing in action and not seen publicly.
In response to questions from the Express via WhatsApp yesterday, Rowley indicated he was spending Carnival Tuesday at his desk, working. He also disclosed that he spent Carnival Monday on the golf course and, while he was cautious, he did have a taste of Carnival, attending some events such as Panorama and Brian Lara’s Carnival Sunday fete.
Asked is he was okay and how he was spending Carnival Tuesday, the Prime Minister responded: “Yes, I am very happy to see how far we have come since the days of the lockdown and hospital wards full of seriously ill people, many of whom we have unfortunately lost.
“For me personally, I have decided to follow my own advice and stay away from the large crowds and mixing too closely with strangers. I have had Covid three times and I do have my own health cautions to avoid a fourth dose. So I went to Bishops cooler fete (with my wife and daughters), where I controlled my distance.
“I showed up briefly at the mayor’s box to celebrate with San Fernando at the new Skinner Park for Calypso Fiesta. I did an eventful panyard crawl with some Cabinet colleagues, visited the Grandstand for Panorama semis as well as finals, and I joined Brian Lara at his home for Carnival Sunday.
“That is a lot for someone who was deliberately keeping his distance and managing exposure. I skipped Jouvert celebrations (so I missed the unnecessary vulgarity displayed by a few). I stayed out of my usual Monday mas with All Stars and was absent from Etienne Charles’ band this year.
“On Monday at daybreak I went on the golf course and I spent Tuesday at my work desk (where I am now).”
The Prime Minister said in two weeks’ time, post-Carnival, Trinidad and Tobago would know how the nation fared returning to mas with the pandemic. “So far, after weeks of close quarters, it appears that our national immunity is holding. We will know for sure in two weeks’ time then we can all joyfully exhale and confirm that we are living with Covid and hope for no new dangerous variant.
“I trust that, even though the response this year is very good, that next year will be much better and I could participate fully without the cautions of 2023. I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Carnival, full of only very pleasant memories,” he added.
“I am working all day. I have not heard a sound today. Very strange feeling doing this on Carnival Tuesday, but I keep consoling myself that this is the Carnival in a pandemic. We waited, then we came out when we thought it was safe for most of the population. I am one of those for whom it was not entirely safe and I am required to show that discipline, even as I miss the climax of the festivities on Monday and Tuesday,” said the Prime Minister.
Last week, Rowley attended Guyana’s International Energy Conference and Expo and then journeyed to The Bahamas, where he attended the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom.
The Prime Minister said he will share with the public the outcome of these meetings after the Carnival period.
Questioned on his pick for the Road March title, Rowley said he liked Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’ “Come Home”. He said he also liked Bunji Garlin’s “Hard Fete”, so if either of them cops it he would be satisfied.
“Olatunji had a good offering, too, so let’s see,” said the Prime Minister.