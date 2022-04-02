Covid claims 4 more

coronavirus____use

FOUR additional Covid-­19-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,754 people.

The ministry’s website stated that the deceased were:

• one elderly man

• two elderly females

• one middle-aged male

Three people had multiple comorbidities, stated as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, lung disease and endocrine disease.

The ministry also reported 299 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between March 29 and 31. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 6,754 people.

This increased the total number of cases since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 138,159 people.

To date, a total of 674,626 people have been tested at private and public facilities.

A total of 127,651 patients have recovered, with 383 of them reported yesterday; and 17 people were discharged from public health faci­lities.

A total of 174 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities, and 6,536 people are in self-isolation.

To date, 709,101 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.7 per cent of the ­population; while 690,899 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 145,843 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

