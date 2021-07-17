Covid claims 8 more lives

coronavirus

Eight more people have died of the Covid-19 virus.

They have taken T&T’s death toll to 990.

The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths in its daily update yesterday.

The ministry said the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly men with co-morbidities

• Four elderly women with co-morbidities

• One middle-aged woman with co-morbidities.

So far this month, 53 elderly men, 45 elderly women, 24 middle-aged men, 20 middle-aged women and one young adult man have died of the virus.

For 2021 thus far, there have been 863 Covid-19-related deaths.

The ministry reported another 235 confirmed cases of the virus yesterday.

Tobago recorded 20 new cases.

This takes the total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 35,914.

Of those, 5,838 are still active, with 222 of the active cases in Tobago.

Currently, 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, with 73 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Nine patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 15 are in the high-depen­dency unit (HDU).

To date, 91,844 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 155,959 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The ministry said 157,330 people have been fully vaccinated.

