Five more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded.
Two of the cases occurred in Tobago.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were two elderly men and three elderly women.
All five patients had multiple comorbidities.
This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths since the pandemic began to 3,637.
Over the last two days, nine people have died from the virus.
The ministry also reported 546 additional positive cases, of which 39 were in Tobago. There are now 320 active cases of the virus in Tobago; and 21,572 in Trinidad.
Since the start of the pandemic 128,691 people have contracted Covid-19 in T&T.
The ministry said 225 people are in hospital, 45 are in step-down facilities and 21,076 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 78 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 12 are in the intensive care unit and 15 are in the high-dependency unit.
To date, 703,345 people, or 50.2 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.