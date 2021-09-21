AN additional four people have died from Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,426.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional deaths in yesterday’s Covid-19 update, in which it announced an additional 197 new positive cases.
This brings the total of active positive cases to 4,003 and the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 48,826 people.
To date, a total of 340,704 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 43,397 patients have recovered and 288 people are in hospital.
There are 66 positive patients in step-down facilities, while 153 are in State quarantine facilities.
A total of 3,452 people are in home self-isolation.
To date, 560,725 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 454,373 with a second dose.
The clinical update stated that 13,417 people have received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
The ministry said 467,790 people have been fully vaccinated.